U.S., Bahrain Open New Bilateral Combined Command Post for Air Defense

TAMPA, Fla. – Officials from U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Kingdom of Bahrain opened a new bilateral Combined Command Post for air defense during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bahrain, Dec. 1.

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, joined His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa opened the facility at Ras Al Bar Camp, underscoring the longstanding strategic defense partnership between the two countries.

“Bahrain has been an essential partner in regional security for decades,” said Cooper. “The new Combined Command Post marks a significant step forward in enhancing the regional air defense architecture.”

The new facility will be staffed by forces from the United States and Bahrain and serve as a hub for integrated air defense planning, coordination, and operations. This is CENTCOM’s second bilateral air defense command post in the region.

As a major non-NATO ally, Bahrain hosts the headquarters for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces, which consists of 47 nations.