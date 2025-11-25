Illinois Native, Korean War Soldier Killed in 1953 to Be Buried in Bethalto, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Robert L. Brewster, 19, of Cottage Hills, Illinois killed during the Korean War, will be interred December 13, in Bethalto United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bethalto, Illinois. Elias Kallal & Shaaf Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Brewster was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 8, 1950, after a battle in the vicinity of Cheonan, South Korea. He was not reported as a prisoner of war and subsequent searches of the battle area failed to recover his remains. With no evidence of his continued survival, the U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Brewster on March 28, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Cpl. Brewster’s remains, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4333762/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-brewster-r/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4333762/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-brewster-r/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Elias Kallal & Shaaf Funeral Home, 618-377-4000.

