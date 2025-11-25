Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    December Enlisted Promotions

    December 2025 Enlisted Promotions

    Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | 307th Security Forces Squadron members stand by near a B-52 Stratofortress. The image...... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Gabrielle Terrett 

    307th Bomb Wing

    December Enlisted Promotions

    The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective December 1, 2025.

    Tech Sgt. Dylan Jackson

    Tech Sgt. Dion Bell

    Staff Sgt. Constance Smith

    Staff Sgt. Alexis Newman

    Senior Airman Valerie Venegas Flores

    Senior Airman Gabriel Hart

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 11:15
    Story ID: 552643
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December Enlisted Promotions, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    December 2025 Enlisted Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enlisted Promotions
    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download