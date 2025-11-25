The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective December 1, 2025.
Tech Sgt. Dylan Jackson
Tech Sgt. Dion Bell
Staff Sgt. Constance Smith
Staff Sgt. Alexis Newman
Senior Airman Valerie Venegas Flores
Senior Airman Gabriel Hart
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 11:15
|Story ID:
|552643
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, December Enlisted Promotions, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.