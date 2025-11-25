Fort Rucker Soldiers return home from Horn of Africa

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Clark (RJ) Urban III is embraced by his wife Mrs. Stevie Urban...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Clark (RJ) Urban III is embraced by his wife Mrs. Stevie Urban after returning from a 9-month deployment to the Horn of Africa with the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment on Fort Rucker Nov. 19. (Photo Credit: Brittany Trumbull) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — After more than nine months across East Africa supporting air operations in critical locations, Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, returned home to Fort Rucker late Nov. 19 and reunited with their families.



The unit spent most of 2025 deployed providing airfield management, base operations and air traffic services across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



Col. Richard A. Polen, commander of the 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, Air Traffic Services Command, thanked family members for their support throughout the deployment at a redeployment ceremony at Cairns Army Airfield shortly after their arrival.



“Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” he said. “You endured long separations, faced challenges at home and provided the strength that empowered these Soldiers to carry out their duties. You are the backbone of our military community, and it is your love and support that allows this organization to serve with honor and courage.”



Deployed under Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, the battalion operated at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti; Baledogle Airfield and Mogadishu in Somalia; and Manda Bay, Kenya. Its mission supported partner-nation capacity, regional stability and the protection of U.S. and allied interests. The unit managed airspace and airfields, improved command and control of contingency locations, and advised CJTF–HOA leaders on air operations and crisis response. Its staff also played a key role in planning for the protection and potential evacuation of U.S. embassies and citizens in the region.



Polen addressed the Soldiers before they were released to their loved ones.



“As we reflect on the completed mission by the AOB, we must remember the vital role they played in the global fight against terrorism,” he said. “The deployment was not just the job. It was a commitment to protect our way of life, and to ensure that our children can grow up in a world free from threats and those who seek to do us harm.

He reminded the Soldiers that their work had lasting impact.



“Each of you contributed to disrupting terrorist networks,” Polen said, “safeguarding our homeland and supporting our allies in their struggle for peace and stability. You should take immense pride in all you accomplished together.”



Following the final remarks, Soldiers were released to their families, an embrace nine months in the making.



“You have made a difference, not just in the lives of those you serve alongside, but in the lives of countless individuals around the world,” Polen said. “Thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for being a part of this incredible team. Welcome home.”

