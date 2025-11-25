The Commitment Endures: Son Tay Raiders Reunite for 55th Anniversary Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Surviving Veterans of the Son Tay Raid, one of the Vietnam War’s most daring special operations missions, reunited Nov. 19-21, 2025, at Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence. The gathering commemorated the 55th anniversary of Operation Ivory Coast, an elite joint-service effort launched Nov. 21, 1970, to free American prisoners of war held at the Son Tay prison camp in North Vietnam.

The three-day reunion, hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence, with support from the Son Tay Raid Association, National Ranger Memorial Foundation, and the National Infantry Association, brought together original members of the Son Tay Raiders, mission planners, former Prisoners of War, and members of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam—Studies and Observations Group (MACV-SOG).

“Our country needs to know more about what our military has done,” said Terry Buckler, the youngest Son Tay Raider and current president of the Son Tay Raider Association. “The Son Tay Raiders exemplified ‘no man left behind.’ We loved each other and fought for each other.”

Events during the reunion included panel discussions, interviews, equipment displays, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ranger Memorial, and a special reception for the veterans and their families.

Of the original 56 Soldiers, Airmen, and Sailors who took part in the joint operation, only 20 remain. Ten of the 20 remaining Son Tay Raiders attended this year’s reunion, which was dedicated to preserving their legacy of courage, precision, and joint-force teamwork for future generations.

Retired Air Force Col. John Gargus, a mission planner and the lead navigator for the assault in his MC-130 Combat Talon, spoke about the deep connection shared by the men who had gathered and those they had lost.

“I’m so grateful to be able to see my friends and heroes that I served with,” Gargus said. “The men here were super athletes in their day. You see them now in their wheelchairs, like mine, and you forget, but these men embodied patriotism and dedication.”

The reunion’s first day centered on education and reflection, beginning with displays of Vietnam War equipment, including uniforms, firearms, optics, and rations, used by U.S. and Vietnamese forces. Surviving Raiders and Fort Benning historians visited with Fort Benning Soldiers, veterans, and family members, sharing stories and insights from their time in service.

A panel discussion followed, featuring members of MACV-SOG, a highly classified, multi-service U.S. special operations unit that conducted covert unconventional warfare throughout the Vietnam War. Addressing Soldiers and Army leaders at Fort Benning, the panel highlighted lessons learned in Vietnam and the importance of passing on hard-earned experience.

“We do a great job capturing lessons learned after every exercise, every operation, and every deployment,” said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ken “El Cid” Bowra, a MACV-SOG Veteran. “Everyone does an after-action report and that’s fine, but they get buried away. That’s why I say lessons learned are often mistakes repeated.” He stressed the need to connect past knowledge with new personnel.

“We go back out there and repeat the same mistakes from the past after we turn over personnel with personal experiences and knowledge,” he continued. “While the equipment and technology of our enemy is changing, the human dimension doesn’t. You have to understand your adversary and their capabilities and learn from lessons in the past.”

Another major theme of the panel discussion was the critical importance of preparation and training, both at the team and individual levels, a point highlighted by retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel “Jack” Frost, also a MACV-SOG veteran.

“Training is the most important thing,” Frost stated. “Practice, practice, practice. I was fortunate because I had experience prior to going into Vietnam, so I was able to adapt maybe a little better. You were constantly training and preparing for the next mission.”

Frost stressed that meticulous training allows actions to become second nature under fire. “You practice and train for any situation that might occur, and it pays off when you get into combat, and it feels routine. The first time I was in combat, I appreciated the training and preparation. I didn’t have to stop and think about what I had to do, it came naturally through constant training and practice.”

The second day of the reunion continued with panel discussions, static displays, and personal interviews, offering deeper insights into the Son Tay Raid.

A poignant moment involving two Veterans with intimate knowledge of the raid and the Son Tay prison complex – retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Jaeger, a member of the Son Tay Raiders, and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Ellis, a former POW held at Son Tay – took place on the second day of interviews. The two men sat side-by-side to tell their stories.

Jaeger served as the leader of Action Element 2 with the Blueboy Assault Group during the Raid. His element was tasked with breaching a specific building in the prison complex, the very building that had once been used to imprison Ellis, an F-4 Phantom pilot captured in 1967.

“Bull Simons called us into an auditorium and told us this was the night,” Jaeger recalled, referring to the mission commander, Col. Arthur “Bull” Simons. “He told us we were going into a place called Son Tay, 23 miles west of Hanoi, after 54 to 64 POWs. We were thrilled, but what we felt inside? This is mission impossible. Going within 23 miles of the capital of North Vietnam. We knew the chances of getting those guys out was slim, but it was worth it. We all knew it was worth it.”

The Raiders found the Son Tay prison empty. The POWs had been moved four months prior due to flooding. “After we heard about the raid on Son Tay from new POWs, we knew we weren’t going to be coming home any time soon,” said Ellis. “For the first two or three weeks, we were all feeling down, but the community, the 55 strong-willed guys we were with every day, all came together and bounced back.”

The two men, Raider and former POW, met by chance five years earlier while eating dinner at a hotel bar during the 50th Son Tay Raiders reunion and in sharing their stories learned of the missed connection. Now together, they spoke to a crowd about overcoming adversity during the darkest times.

The final day was dedicated to remembrance and tribute, beginning with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Ranger Memorial. Surviving Raiders, veterans, family members, and supporters gathered to honor the Son Tay Raider legacy.

Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Bowra opened the wreath-laying ceremony, speaking to the enduring values embodied by the Raiders. “Those brave men who we remember today, who we honor, were ready to face the challenges that awaited them,” Bowra said. “They stood as others dreamed, a life of honor, duty bound, unwavering in their patriotism to our Nation. They are the role models for future generations of American Soldiers.”

Following the ceremony, the Son Tay Raiders and their families moved to Marshall Auditorium in McGinnis-Wickam Hall, where they were greeted with a boisterous ovation from an auditorium packed with Soldiers and future Army leaders.

The remaining Raiders gave the final panel discussion, with each member taking time to retell their personal story. After opening remarks from Dr. David Stieghan, the U.S. Army Infantry Branch Historian at Fort Benning, Jaeger offered a detailed recollection of his service, training, and the Raid, followed by his reflection on the meaning behind sacrifice: “We would do it a hundred times again, because it’s worth it. You’re going after your own people.”

Even after the Raiders found the Son Tay prison empty, the raid itself had an immediate and profound strategic impact.

Fearing future rescue attempts, the North Vietnamese consolidated all American POWs into larger prisons in Hanoi. This move inadvertently allowed improved communication and organization among the prisoners, who later credited the raid with a massive boost to their morale, proving they had not been forgotten by the American military.

“The Son Tay raid was the highest and lowest point of my life,” Jaeger summarized. “The total excitement of going on a mission we had trained for over months, to rescue our fellow countrymen, followed by such tremendous disappointment when we came to the realization there were no POWs in Son Tay. It was unbelievable. Something that took years to really absorb. I think I’m speaking for all of us, but this was the greatest disappointment in our lives.”

Ellis offered a final reflection on resilience and community. “When you’re with a group that has suffered with you, you can bounce back quicker. The relationships and the community you create with people who have suffered with you and like you are everlasting. With strong leadership and a strong community you can bounce back and feel strong, regardless of how weak you may have felt in your worst moment.”

Jaeger concluded the discussion with a powerful statement: “The story of Son Tay is a great story. You’re going after your own and we will always do that. My only regret is that we didn’t do it earlier.”

The 55th Son Tay Raider reunion concluded with a special reception at the National Infantry Museum, where veterans and families gathered to reminisce, share stories, and enjoy time with one another. At the end of the reception, the Son Tay Raiders walked down a red carpet to the premiere of a documentary, Operation Kingpin: 27 minutes at Son Tay, created to commemorate the brave men who took part in the mission.

David Chappelle, Son Tay Raid Association member and son-in-law to Raider Dan Turner, reflected on the significance of the reunion. “The Raiders are more than veterans; they are American legends, and they must always be revered as such. It has been a profound honor and privilege to support and be a part of this tradition to ensure the courageous legacy of the Son Tay Raiders is carried forward.”

As the reunion concluded, the story of the Son Tay Raiders, defined by courage, sacrifice, and a commitment to “no man left behind,” remains a testament to the enduring spirit of America’s special operations forces, inspiring new generations to remember their extraordinary mission.