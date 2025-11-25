Outstanding Airmen of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sanders Draws Strength from Family and Service

Photo By Anna Berrettini | From HVAC apprentice to EOD team leader, TSgt. Matthew Sanders’ 14-year journey...... read more read more Photo By Anna Berrettini | From HVAC apprentice to EOD team leader, TSgt. Matthew Sanders’ 14-year journey reflects resilience, sacrifice, and the strength he draws from family – both at home and within CE. Read more about how the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year is shaping the next generation of EOD leaders. see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sanders, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, has been recognized as an Outstanding Airman of the Year for 2025. His path from HVAC apprentice to decorated EOD team leader reflects resilience, sacrifice and an unshakable foundation – both at home and within the Civil Engineer community.



Sanders began his Air Force career in 2011 as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning apprentice at Osan Air Base, Korea, before moving to Aviano Air Base, Italy. Later, a deployment to Afghanistan changed his outlook: though he expected to maintain heating and cooling systems, he was assigned to a special capabilities team that traveled to more than a dozen forward operating bases to build and dismantle infrastructure.



The deployment became a turning point. “I was not prepared for the things I had to see or deal with,” he reflected. “It got pretty heavy at times, losing people and being in dangerous locations.” Facing the challenges of combat and processing the loss of fellow service members, Sanders began to question his future. In that process, paired with exposure to EOD teams in the field, he sparked an interest that would go on to shape his career.



Sanders made the decision to cross-train, spending nearly a year at Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal before being assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. There, he spent five years learning the space mission before arriving at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, where he “hit the ground running.” The operational tempo there is among the busiest in the Air Force, averaging 45-50 responses a year and providing Sanders with constant opportunities to apply his training.



That operational pace carried into his deployment to Kuwait, where Sanders served as the Triage NCOIC in a forensics lab at Camp Arifjan. There, he processed first seen devices following the Oct. 7th, 2023 Hamas attacks. Additionally, he conducted post blast analysis on the Tower 22 incident in Jordan that killed three soldiers and a munitions recovery mission connected to the loss of two Navy SEALs at the Red Sea.



“I was able to process the device components that took those lives. My goal was to figure out where it came from and who did it, so we could advise retaliation actions,” Sanders said. The weight of that responsibility left a lasting mark on his career. “It changed my progression in the career field. After running those operations, I have become one of the most experienced in these types of weapons and post blast analysis/weapons exploitation.”



What has kept Sanders’ motivated through long hours and demanding operations has been the CE family. Airmen often push through grueling weeks maintaining the base and responding to emergencies. However afterward, “The command team always brings everyone together for a squadron BBQ or other morale events,” Sanders reflected. Those moments of camaraderie reminded him why CE feels like home – a place where hard work was always balanced by genuine care for one another. “We just take care of each other more than anybody else does,” he said.

Another profound moment came at the annual EOD Memorial at Eglin Air Force Base, where Sanders stood with teammates to honor fallen EOD operators. The ceremony was a humbling reminder of the risks of the job, the need to train the next generation and the familial bond within CE, he said.



It underscored the weight behind the EOD motto, “Initial Success or Total Failure.” For Sanders, those words carry profound meaning – a stark reminder that dealing with explosive hazards rarely allows for second chances. They stand as a lasting tribute to the fallen, a reflection of the courage and sacrifice etched into both the memorial and the minds of every EOD operator. For him, those words are not just doctrine but a reminder of the lessons paid for by those who came before.



Sanders credits much of his growth and success in the Air Force to leaders like Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Burke, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 3 Senior Enlisted Leader, and Master Sgt. Brandon Tran, EOD Flight Chief, whose mentorship reflected the CE community’s family spirit. Burke’s willingness to invest fully into his Airmen, preparing them for the next fight and his commitment to make time for others has left a lasting impression, while Tran became a trusted mentor and friend since Sanders’ first day at Little Rock AFB. Their example shaped the kind of leader he strives to be: humble, approachable, and people-first.



While CE gives Sanders a sense of family in uniform, his greatest source of strength are the ones waiting at home: his wife and two young daughters. “I always have something of them wherever I go – whether that be pictures or little things that my kids give me,” Sanders said. Their support, combined with the values instilled by his parents, drives him to set an example as both a father and a leader.



Being named an Outstanding Airman of the Year, along with Air Mobility Command Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, left Sanders both surprised and grateful. To Sanders, the honor is less about personal achievement and more about representing the “silent professionals” of the CE and EOD communities; carrying forward the spirit of leaders who model humility, hard work and care for their Airmen.



Looking ahead, he remains focused on readiness and developing the warrior mindset he believes will prepare Airmen for the next fight.



To Airmen just starting in CE, Sanders offers clear guidance: master your craft, seize every opportunity, and embrace the job’s challenges. “Be a leader, not a follower,” he said, underscoring that success comes from showing up ready and setting the example for others. Above all, he stresses the importance of family – both the teammates beside you and the loved ones who inspire you.