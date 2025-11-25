USAG Stuttgart Sensory Santa grants Christmas wish to children with sensory sensitivities

For many parents, Christmas is a nostalgic time when they look forward to reliving their fun, meaningful and magical holiday memories — like sitting on Santa’s lap — with their children. For some parents, the holiday hustle-and-bustle creates such a sensory overload for their children that the annual photo with Santa Claus seems out of the question.

Children with sensory sensitivities often struggle with standing in crowded lines, loud music, holiday decorations and bright lights,” said Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Contract System Navigator Michelle Washam. “Because of the overwhelming sensory experience of that holiday tradition, many kids and their parents see meeting Santa as an impossible wish.”

Washam started Sensory Santa in 2021 to grant that Christmas wish to parents of children with sensory sensitivities. Now on its fifth year, Sensory Santa, annual holiday tradition that offers families a reduced-sensory opportunity to meet Santa, will deliver its magic again to U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart on Dec. 6.

USAG Stuttgart’s Army Community Services (ACS) “elves” prepare a quiet, comfortable space for each child and their family to enjoy an individualized meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The one-on-one experience with low or no music, dimmed lights and only Santa and the child’s family in the room helps create a cozier and calmer environment for the child.

When parents schedule an appointment, the ACS elves gather details from the parents such as how to best approach the child, what comforts the child and any other sensory or dietary restrictions. This information helps the ACS elves tailor the experience exactly to the needs of each child.

The elves give Santa a personalized briefing before each child’s visit to help Santa make every child feel safe and special. Santa patiently waits as each child is free to

“The setup is great. There is no pressure to walk up to Santa,” said Mary Jeffcoat whose 8-year-old son has sensory issues.

After meeting Santa, the families are led into another room where Mrs. Claus waits with cookies.

“You go into the kitchen where they have cookies set up and sit around the table with Mrs. Claus eating cookies; it’s so darling, said Jeffcoat.

Many families stationed away from home describe the emotional impact of the experience as momentous. Parents have been near tears seeing their child engage with Santa for the first time with their siblings, said Washam.

“What we love about this experience is that my daughter can be just a kid and not feel left out,” said Caroline Quidort, whose12-year-old daughter has sensory issues and dietary restrictions.

After four years, many of the ACS elves and children have gotten to know each other, which parents say makes it easier for the children.

“My favorite moment was when my daughter recognized the staff and Mrs. Claus then hugged everyone,” Quidort said. “She felt special and appreciated.”

For others, watching their child inch closer to the jolly old elf every year really is a Christmas wish come true.

“The first year, my son was hiding behind a plant, calling out to Santa that he wanted a Spider-Man for Christmas. Now he looks forward to it,” said Jeffcoat. “When we can have a moment with our family like this, it’s a really big deal.”

ACS will host Sensory Santa on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9.30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. at Army Community Service on Panzer Kaserne. Limited spots are available, and registration is required. Call DSN: (314) 596-3362 or Commercial: +49 9641-70-596-3362 to reserve a time slot and share details about any dietary restrictions or other needs.

Throughout the year, ACS offers additional sensory friendly activities including, Sensory Play and Sensory Reading. AAFES offers Sensory Shopping monthly at the Panzer Main Exchange.

