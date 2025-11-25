USS John Finn returns to Yokosuka following patrol

YOKOSUKA, Japan – USS John Finn (DDG 113) returned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka on November 3, marking the completion of a scheduled patrol in the Indo-Pacific region.



John Finn left for patrol on June 21 and traveled over 27,000 nautical miles, making port visits to Changi, Singapore; Subic Bay, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Okinawa, Japan; Sasebo, Japan; Diego Garcia and Guam. The forward presence of John Finn enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests.



“This patrol demonstrated that John Finn Sailors are able to withstand any challenge they face,” said Cmdr. Daniel J. O’Neill, commanding officer of John Finn. “I am proud of their strength, dedication to duty, and all the accomplishments they have earned and will continue to earn.”



During the patrol, John Finn participated in a series of exercises, to include Maritime Cooperative Activity, Resolute Dragon 2025 and Super Garuda Shield 2025. John Finn was instrumental in enabling several of the approximately 120 exercises a year that occur between the U.S. and its allies and partners.



“The months we spent at sea showed that we can press through any challenge that we may face,” said Ens. Elizabeth Takagaki-Swafford, food service officer assigned to John Finn. “And we could not have done it without the love and support from our friends and family back home!”



John Finn is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters. It also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities.



"This patrol presented many challenges, but also provided a lot of great experiences,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Carolyn Dixon, assigned to John Finn. “Even through every task thrown our way, the crew was able to come together and show off what we're capable of. I learned a lot and I greatly appreciate those who helped me through my first patrol onboard."



The ship is 155 meters in length, displacing approximately 9,200 tons, with a crew size of approximately 270 Sailors. The ship was commissioned on July 15, 2017. The ship's namesake, the late Lt. John Finn, earned the Medal of Honor for heroism displayed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.



“This underway gave us a better chance to make our loved ones proud of us and what we’re doing,” said Fire Controlman 2nd Class Justin Frager, assigned to John Finn. “That pride they feel is directly proportional to the safety they experience back home, knowing we’re the ones at sea to protect them.”



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

