U.S., Syrian Forces Locate and Destroy ISIS Weapons Caches in Southern Syria Your browser does not support the audio element.

November 30, 2025

Release Number 20251130-01

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. – Forces from U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Syrian Ministry of Interior located and destroyed more than 15 sites containing ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria, Nov. 24-27.

U.S. military personnel from Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolved (CJTF-OIR) worked with Syrian forces in identifying and eliminating the ISIS weapons storage facilities across the Rif Damashq province during multiple airstrikes and ground detonations.

The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices. Forces also discovered and destroyed illicit drugs.

“This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the U.S. homeland and around the world,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

Established by CENTCOM in 2014, CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the fight against ISIS. The terrorist group’s conventional threat has been degraded since its territorial defeat in 2019, and ISIS fighters are dispersed.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria,” said Cooper.

-30-