Prior Enlisted Friends Selected as Chief Nursing Officers after 26 Years of Service

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 29, 2025) - Cmdr. Angelica Kisena and Cmdr. Cheryl Castro enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1998 as hospital corpsmen and were stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, North Carolina, where they quickly became teammates and friends. Throughout the years of working there, they refined their goals and started to become the great and effective leaders they are today.

After Kisena left the hospital, she worked at various commands. While advancing her career she learned to be an effective leader, which enabled her to advance through the leadership ranks. After starting a family, she refocused on her Navy career, eventually earning a commission in the Navy Medical Corps. Drawing on her experience as a prior enlisted sailor, Kisena focused on connecting with the sailors she led and understanding their motivations. She shared her own goals with her division and demonstrated her belief that strong followers become strong leaders.

“I wanted to travel the world, that’s why I joined the Navy,” said Kisena. “But my passion to serve has always been to help people.”

Shortly after leaving her first command, Castro decided upon becoming an officer. She viewed it as an opportunity to help and lead people. She believes in helping people and providing others with what they need to make the world a better place. By staying true to her beliefs, she excelled throughout her career. While stationed in Yokosuka, Japan she served as associate director for branch clinics. While there, Castro honed her administrative, leadership and communication skills.

“I was very lucky to have great mentors to encourage me to improve my skills,” said Castro.

The two reunited after 26 years during the Pacific Partnership 2025 mission. Kisena and Castro served as Lead Medical Officers, positively contributing to the overall success of the mission.

Pacific Partnership is the largest maritime humanitarian and civic assistance mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Each year, the mission team works alongside partners and allies to strengthen relationships, bolster host nation capacity to provide essential humanitarian services, and support efforts to reduce the risk of, prepare for, and respond to disasters.

As part of the Pacific Partnership leadership team, they both also serve as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As CNO, they sit on the board of directors at their command and are in charge of all nurses. Kisena is the CNO at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, North Carolina, and Castro is the CNO at 29 Palms, California. This position is a career milestone, offering great opportunities to inspire future leaders and help others.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity, God and my family for supporting me.” said Castro.

Their stories have inspired others around them throughout their careers. With their combined leadership skills, they were able to lead their teams effectively to support the Pacific Partnership mission and help contribute to its success. Their careers also highlight the role of sustained partner engagement through missions like Pacific Partnership 2025, which builds medical readiness and regional cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Both Kisena and Castro will continue to use their skills and carry forward a legacy of leadership that will continue to shape the future of the U.S. Navy nursing field and strengthen global health partnerships.