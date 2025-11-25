U.S. Coast Guard advises boating public awareness of temporary Mariana Islands Region VHF communication outages Your browser does not support the audio element.

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard advises mariners of an upcoming temporary outage in VHF radio communications coverage in the vicinity of Rota and surrounding areas in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands beginning Dec. 1. Mariners should anticipate reduced reception and transmission capabilities that may potentially impact distress and safety communications. The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to maintaining the safety of life at sea and is implementing mitigation measures to minimize risks. Key Details for Mariners:

Affected Areas: The outages will primarily impact coverage around Rota, extending to adjacent waters. Mariners transiting these areas should anticipate reduced VHF reception and transmission capabilities.

Duration: The temporary outages are expected to last until interim solutions are in place, potentially within the next couple of months. Long-term enhancements to the communication infrastructure are also underway.

Safety Recommendations:

Monitor VHF-FM channel 16 and other available channels closely.

Use alternative communication methods where possible, such as satellite phones, Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, or other distress-signaling devices.

Plan voyages with extra caution, including informing local authorities or contacts of your itinerary.

In case of emergency, attempt to contact the U.S. Coast Guard via any available means, or relay through nearby vessels or shore stations.

Mariners are encouraged to stay informed through Local Notices to Mariners, NAVTEX broadcasts, or by contacting the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at 1-671-355-4824 or VHF-FM channel 16. “The safety of mariners is our top priority. We appreciate the community's cooperation during this period and will provide updates as new information becomes available,” said Lt. Ani Johnson, command center chief, Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam. -USCG- About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime security, enabling the flow of commerce, and responding to crises in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.