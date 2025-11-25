Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown with flags at half-staff Sept. 11, 2025, for Patriot...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown with flags at half-staff Sept. 11, 2025, for Patriot Day 2025 at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held all across the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area, Veterans Memorial Plaza on Patriot Day 2025

Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown with flags at half-staff Sept. 11, 2025, for Patriot Day 2025 at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world.



Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held all across the United States.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”