CMCC Grows with Representatives from 50 Nations and International Organizations

TAMPA, Fla. – One month after achieving full operational capability, the U.S.-led Civil- Military Coordination Center (CMCC) has grown to include representatives from 50 partner nations and international organizations.

The CMCC, the main coordination hub for Gaza assistance, was established on Oct. 17, five days after world leaders signed a U.S.-brokered plan to permanently end the war between Israel and Hamas. The CMCC became fully operational a week later on Oct. 24 as international staff arrived at the center’s headquarters in Kiryat Gat, Israel.

“This is a historic opportunity to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, which opened the coordination center. “We appreciate the efforts of our international partners. Successful implementation of the peace plan requires unprecedented collaboration, and we are making progress.”

Last week, in coordination with Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the CMCC helped enable technicians to enter Gaza and repair a main fiber-optic cable that fully restored internet connectivity across the densely populated 25-mile-long Strip.

The coordination center also facilitated the movement of more than 24,000 trucks worth of humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Gaza the past five weeks, while working to open additional routes for delivering and distributing needed goods and aid.

“In bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders—including the Israel Defense Forces, COGAT, U.S. military and civilians, partner nation militaries and civilians, United Nations organizations, and non-governmental organizations—the CMCC is uniquely positioned to ensure the success of humanitarian assistance efforts,” said Ambassador Steven Fagin, who leads the CMCC alongside Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commander of U.S. Army Central.

Additionally, the CMCC assisted in evacuating more than 1,500 Gazan civilians holding dual citizenship or needing medical care.

Current efforts are underway to deliver humanitarian supplies needed for winter months and clear unexploded ordnance along Gaza’s critical logistical corridors to improve safety.

More than 100 media outlets and top leaders have toured CMCC headquarters since the facility opened. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Oct. 24, the day the coordination center became fully operational.

“This is an impressive center with a lot of important work that's happening here,” Rubio said following the visit. “This is a historic mission. There's going to be ups and downs and twists and turns, but I think we have a lot of reason for healthy optimism about the progress that's being made.”

