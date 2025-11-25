Photo By Karina Wise-Estrada | Gary Cluse, radiological health technician, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate...... read more read more Photo By Karina Wise-Estrada | Gary Cluse, radiological health technician, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility volunteers by refereeing junior soccer throughout Oahu. Cluse is one of numerous PHNSY & IMF members that participated in Laulima Navy, a year-long initiative launched on the Navy’s 249th birthday on Oct. 13, 2024, to reinforce the Navy’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to Hawaii. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Many consider it a privilege to call Hawaii home and seek every opportunity to show how much they treasure this place. Their gratitude takes on greater significance this year as we countdown to the Navy’s 250th birthday on Oct. 13, 2025. As we approach this significant milestone, we are highlighting 250 ways that naval commands and components on the islands of Oahu and Kauai protect and care for the community, the people and the land. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Laulima Navy, That’s a Wrap, but the Work Continues Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, participated in the Laulima Navy initiative this past year, demonstrating a deep commitment to giving back to the community.

In honor of the Navy's 250th birthday, the Laulima Navy initiative was launched on Oct. 13, 2024, with a commitment to performing 250 acts of community service across O’ahu. The year-long campaign highlighted the Navy's dedication to community volunteerism in Hawaii. The Hawaiian word Laulima, meaning “many hands,” represents the values of cooperation in community projects. While PHNSY & IMF employees have long been involved in countless acts of goodwill, the Laulima initiative brought their efforts to the forefront, showcasing their impact throughout the year.

From environmental cleanups, to educational outreach, to coaching baseball, and even animal and human welfare, shipyard employees have been invested in giving back to their community.

Shannon Owens, a security department program manager, is a passionate animal rescuer. She helps stray and abandoned animals, coordinating their care with local rescues and clinics. Since 2018, Owens has been actively caring for feral cat colonies, and ensures these animals receive spay and neuter services to help control the population. Her recent rescues include a kitten trapped in a parking lot, a dog with her puppies abandoned on a local beach, and helping rescue a cat and her kittens from a fellow shipyarder’s backyard.

Jacob Reis is a sheetmetal shop supervisor and dedicated volunteer who started coaching youth baseball in 2016. He currently serves as the head JV baseball coach at a local high school. In addition to coaching, Reis became a director on the Central O’ahu Baseball Association board in 2017, overseeing the largest youth baseball league in the area. He organizes four baseball seasons annually, coordinating games, practices, uniforms, and field maintenance. Under his leadership, teams have traveled to compete in all-star tournaments nationwide. Recently, Reis organized a Major League Baseball’s “Pitch Hit & Run” event, providing a free opportunity for players to qualify for a regional competition at a major league stadium. Reis also helped coordinate the largest turnout in league history for a youth baseball tournament, said Reis.

Another shipyard volunteer, Gary Cluse, a radiological health technician, embraced community involvement shortly after relocating to O’ahu from Australia. Looking for a soccer team for his son, he found the local American Youth Soccer Organization. Since July 2024, Cluse has volunteered as a junior soccer referee. As part of his volunteering, Cluse ensures the local park stays up to par for the soccer matches by lining pitches. Cluse’s love for volunteering is ever-growing as he also became an assistant youth basketball coach.

Throughout the year, Laulima Navy was an opportunity to showcase the contributions of many shipyard employees bringing attention to the positive impact they have on the island’s communities.