1st Armored Division announces next division command sergeant major

Photo By Master Sgt. Mark Moore | Command Sergeant Major Carvet Chevalier Tate is a native of Cotton Valley, Louisiana...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mark Moore | Command Sergeant Major Carvet Chevalier Tate is a native of Cotton Valley, Louisiana and enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 4, 1996. One Station Unit Training at Ft. Knox, KY where he earned the Military Occupational Specialty 19D, Cavalry Scout. CSM Tate has served in all Scout Crewman duty positions. He has served in the 25th Infantry Division, 2d ACR, 3rd Infantry Division, 4th Brigade Combat Team Airborne), 25th Infantry, 316th Cavalry Brigade, Drill Sergeant, 5th Squadron, 15th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Air Assault Instructor, Air Assault School, and Fort Polk, Louisiana. CSM Tate’s overseas assignments include: one tour in Hawaii and one tour in Alaska, deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2005, 2007 and a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012. CSM Tate’ military and civilian education include all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Education System, the Total Army Instructor Course, Maneuver Control Course, Air Assault Course, Rappel Master Course, Drill Sergeant School, Basic Combative Course (Level 1), Airborne School, Pathfinder School, Unit Armorer Course, Master Resilience Training Course, and the Cold Weather Orientation Course. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Allied American University. Sergeant’s Major Course Class 65. CSM Tate’s awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), the Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), the Army Commendation with Valor Device (3rd award), the Army Achievement Medal (6th award), the Army Good Conduct Medal (7th award), the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (2nd award), the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Support Medal, the NATO Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (5th award), the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), the Combat Action Badge, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, the Meritorious Unit Citation and the Presidential Unit Citation Award. He is also a member of the Order of Saint George (Bronze Medallion) and the Order of Saint Maurice (Legionnaire). see less | View Image Page

1st Armored Division announces next division command sergeant major

Tate, who currently serves as the command sergeant major of the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, will assume his new role with the division next summer.



The division’s command team and staff expressed their enthusiasm for his arrival, citing his extensive [experience and leadership](https://home.army.mil/irwin/application/files/7016/9032/1311/CSM_Tate_BIO.pdf) at one of the Army’s premier training centers.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Tate is absolutely the best positioned noncommissioned officer to assume responsibility of 1st Armored Division,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor of 1st AD and Fort Bliss. “He is the most experienced and current warfighter in the armored force and has the reputation and technical competency to be successful on day one.”



Tate’s selection underscores the Army’s commitment to placing proven leaders in key positions to guide formations through complex missions and evolving operational environments.



“I am deeply honored to be selected as the next division command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Division, said Tate. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Army and the division’s leadership and look forward to serving alongside the Iron Soldiers. As America’s Tank Division, we will continue to meet the nation’s next set of complex missions with discipline, readiness, and determination in an evolving operational environment. I am excited to help lead this storied formation and build upon its proud legacy.”



The 1st Armored Division, known as “Old Ironsides,” is headquartered at Fort Bliss, Texas, and remains one of the Army’s most storied and combat-ready divisions.