1st Armored Division announces next division command sergeant major

    Command Sergeant Major Carvet Chevalier Tate is a native of Cotton Valley, Louisiana

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Mark Moore 

    1st Armored Division

    Tate, who currently serves as the command sergeant major of the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, will assume his new role with the division next summer.
     
    The division’s command team and staff expressed their enthusiasm for his arrival, citing his extensive [experience and leadership](https://home.army.mil/irwin/application/files/7016/9032/1311/CSM_Tate_BIO.pdf) at one of the Army’s premier training centers.
     
    “Command Sgt. Maj. Tate is absolutely the best positioned noncommissioned officer to assume responsibility of 1st Armored Division,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor of 1st AD and Fort Bliss. “He is the most experienced and current warfighter in the armored force and has the reputation and technical competency to be successful on day one.”
     
    Tate’s selection underscores the Army’s commitment to placing proven leaders in key positions to guide formations through complex missions and evolving operational environments.
     
    “I am deeply honored to be selected as the next division command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Division, said Tate. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Army and the division’s leadership and look forward to serving alongside the Iron Soldiers. As America’s Tank Division, we will continue to meet the nation’s next set of complex missions with discipline, readiness, and determination in an evolving operational environment. I am excited to help lead this storied formation and build upon its proud legacy.”
     
    The 1st Armored Division, known as “Old Ironsides,” is headquartered at Fort Bliss, Texas, and remains one of the Army’s most storied and combat-ready divisions.

