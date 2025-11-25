National Guard honors veterans past and present Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Veterans Day, the National Guard pays tribute to the men and women who have answered the call to serve. Their dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering readiness embody the spirit of service that defines our nation’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. From responding to emergencies in hometown communities to supporting missions around the world, their commitment strengthens the joint force and upholds the freedoms we defend. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)