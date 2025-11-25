Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard honors veterans past and present

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    On Veterans Day, the National Guard pays tribute to the men and women who have answered the call to serve. Their dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering readiness embody the spirit of service that defines our nation’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. From responding to emergencies in hometown communities to supporting missions around the world, their commitment strengthens the joint force and upholds the freedoms we defend. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

