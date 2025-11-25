Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. 1st Class David Hong, a religious affairs specialist currently assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. 1st Class David Hong, a religious affairs specialist currently assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, presents his 2025 Warrior Games “Heart of the Team” award to Col. Matthew Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital commander, in a ceremony at Manhart Field on Nov. 25, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Warrior Games athlete dedicates ‘Heart of the Team’ award to hospital Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sgt. 1st Class David Hong dedicated his 2025 Warrior Games “Heart of the Team” award to Evans Army Community Hospital in a ceremony at Manhart Field on Nov. 25, 2025.



Hong , who is currently assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, received the Army “Heart of the Team” award at the end of the 2025 Warrior Games. The award is a special recognition that honors one member from each service team who best represents camaraderie, character, integrity, and sportsmanship. The award is voted on by their teammates. These individuals have shown up for their teammates, families, and themselves.



Col. Matt Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital Commander, accepted the award on behalf of the hospital and the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit.



“Sgt. 1st Class Hong embodies the warrior spirit and is an inspiration to all who are lucky enough to meet him,” Mapes said. “He was the obvious choice for the ‘Heart of the Team’ award and I am honored to accept this award on behalf of EACH and the Fort Carson SRU. We will find a place to prominently display the award and honor his remarkable achievements. Thank you, Sgt. 1st Class Hong. You truly embody the camaraderie, character, integrity and sportsmanship of the award.”



A U.S. Army Religious Affairs Specialist, Hong earned his place on Team Army through adaptive sports, which he used to help cope with the challenges of stage four colon cancer, a condition he has battled since 2022.

In all, Hong won six medals at the 2025 Warrior Games in a variety of disciplines including, standing shotput and discus, 100m, 800m and 1500m track, and sitting volleyball (Team Army).



Hong says that he chose to participate in the Warrior Games as a way to help with his recovery and participate in adaptive sports, so the awards and medals he earned in the process were just icing on the cake.



“The hospital and the SRU really helped me with my recovery and to prepare me for the Warrior games, so it was an honor for me to dedicate the award to the hospital,” Hong said. “They have done so much for my family and for me as a patient. I really appreciate it.”



Hong says that he will continue to focus on his recovery and is looking forward to competing for a place on the Army Team in the next Warrior Games.