McConnell DFAC closes for renovations

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The Chisholm Trail Dining Facility (DFAC) will temporarily close its doors for a two-week renovation period, Dec. 1-15. The renovations will provide a significant upgrade to the base's food service capabilities.The need for this upcoming project became necessary after the facility struggled with ongoing equipment issues. “We have been having issues since 2023 with equipment just slowly starting to go down,” said Tech. Sgt. Tammy Santana, 22nd Force Support Squadron food service operations manager. “There were small work orders with CE (Civil Engineer Squadron), here and there.” The issues were persistent, leading to renovations focused on replacing major infrastructure and repairing faulty equipment. “It's gotten to the point where CE just can't keep coming every single day to come and fix some of these things,” Santana said. Key fixes include replacing the entire main line, which had been operating on short term repairs due to electrical issues, and restoring several malfunctioning warmers. The repairs will also create more storage space, addressing the previous problem where DFAC personnel had to make long runs to the kitchen to replace empty food pans on the line. The renovation was strategically scheduled for December to minimize impact on base operations. "It's kind of slow in December, right after the Thanksgiving meal,” said Tech. Sgt. Aimee Maldonado, 22nd FSS DFAC manager. “Then, hopefully we can open right back up for Christmas for the Airmen." Ultimately, the renovations are expected to improve the quality of life for the base's Airmen. The increased storage capacity will allow staff to put out more replacements in the warmers, which makes it easier for them to progressively cook, rather than having longer wait times. During the closure, Technical School Airmen will be bussed to the Jayhawk Dining Facility on the other side of base. Operational dorm Airmen will be allotted partial Basic Allowance for Subsistence, allowing them to purchase food from other locations during the closure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2025 Date Posted: 11.26.2025 Story ID: 552497 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US