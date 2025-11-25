With gratitude for you: 403rd Wing Commander's Thanksgiving message

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 11.26.2025 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

This Thanksgiving, the 403rd Wing leadership team is grateful for our Reserve Citizen Airmen, civilians, families, and community partners who make our mission possible.



In 2025, our Airmen flew into Category 5 hurricanes and atmospheric rivers, delivered combat power with our C-130Js across Europe and the U.S., proved their mettle during Combat Reach and Ready Airmen Training, and invested in developing the next generation through professional development, outreach, and community events. Their efforts kept our nation safe and showed what a truly “Wing of Choice” looks like. We are stronger for their unique perspectives, innovations, and service alongside our joint and international partners.



As we gather with family and friends, we especially remember those spending this holiday on duty or away from home. Please check in on one another, stay connected, and use the helping resources available—this season and year-round—if you or someone you know needs support.



Thank you for all you do for our Air Force Reserve and our country. From our 403rd Wing family to yours: Happy Thanksgiving!



Col. Jaret T. Fish, 403rd Wing commander