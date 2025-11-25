Airmen of Altus: Airman 1st Class Sanaa Mukes Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get to know the Airman of the Month for Sept., Airman 1st Class Sanaa Mukes, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management equipment accountability journeyman from Altus Air Force Base.

The Air Force emphasizes both precision and lethality. How do you apply those concepts within your specific role to ensure mission success for Altus AFB?

My resilience is one of my greatest strengths. Regardless of the challenges I face, I consistently recover and extract valuable lessons from each experience. I view past hardships not as setbacks, but as opportunities for growth. When it comes to precision, I firmly believe in the power of consistent practice. Mastery isn't an excuse for complacency; instead, it's an invitation to refine my skills further, becoming an example for others to emulate.

What does holding yourself and your peers accountable to the highest standards look like in your daily work, and how does it contribute to overall mission readiness?

I define accountability as consistently doing what needs to be done, regardless of whether I'm being supervised or prompted. I recognize that finding my personal 'why' is essential, as I sometimes struggle with maintaining accountability, not only to external expectations but also to my own goals. To foster accountability within a team, I would encourage others to explore their own motivations. This approach helps us all understand that accountability is intrinsically linked to our interconnectedness and the often unseen ways we depend on one another.

Can you share a recent experience where you were challenged to perform at your absolute best? What did you learn about yourself through that experience?

-Anyone who has served in Honor Guard understands the unwavering professionalism required for the duty. It's an honor taken extremely seriously, demanding peak performance at all times. I experienced a moment where I fell short of this standard during a detail. Feeling unwell, I ultimately passed out and needing to kneel for a moment, I persevered and completed the assignment. It was a difficult moment of self-reflection, as Honor Guard members, we are expected to maintain composure and professionalism at all times. I learned a valuable lesson that day: there will be times when we need to acknowledge our limits, or our bodies will force us to. It reinforced the importance of self-care, not just for the sake of the mission, but for our own well-being.

How do you embody warrior ethos in your everyday duties, even if your job isn't directly combat-related?

I embody the Warrior Ethos every day through deliberate action and unwavering commitment. Showing up means being fully present and prepared, ready to face any challenge. Committing to the mission is more than just following orders; it's embracing ownership, seeking innovative solutions, and driving towards success, even in the face of adversity. And by consistently referring to our core values—integrity, service, and excellence—I ensure that my actions are not only effective but also ethically sound and aligned with the principles we uphold.

What piece of advice would you give to a fellow Airman who is striving to embody the same level of excellence and dedication that earned you this recognition?

Your performance and attitude at work speak volumes. If you're skilled at your job, that competence will be evident. If you genuinely enjoy your work, your passion will shine through. And if you're a hard worker, that dedication won't go unnoticed. However, it's crucial to remember that the opposite is also true. Therefore, always strive to present your best self and contribute meaningfully to the mission. Your contributions, both positive and negative, matter and do not go unnoticed.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the individual and do not constitute endorsement by the Department of War, Department of the Air Force, or the U.S. Government.