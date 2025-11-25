Norwegian Ruck March pushes Fort Meade service members to earn international badge

Photo By Bryan Spann | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. King participates in Norwegian Foot March at Fort Meade, Md.,...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Spann | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. King participates in Norwegian Foot March at Fort Meade, Md., Nov. 14, 2025. More than 160 service members participated in the 18.6-mile endurance challenge, hosted by the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade in partnership with the Norwegian embassy. The event allowed participants to qualify for the Norwegian Foot March Badge, a foreign award authorized for wear on the service dress uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Spann) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Aching feet, sore shoulders and sheer exhaustion were the price paid Nov. 14, when over 160 service members threw on their ruck sacks here and set off in pursuit of internal strength and a foreign badge.



To qualify, the goal was simple but grueling – conquer 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack before the clock ran out in approximately five hours.



To organize this event the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade partnered with the Norwegian embassy to allow service members on Fort Meade to qualify to wear the Norwegian Foot March Badge on their service dress uniforms. To earn the certification, the service members had to complete the march within a given time based on their age bracket and gender.



“Once we get in contact with the embassy and provide them with the documentation they require,” said Master Sgt. John Ruiz, 742nd Military Intelligence Battalion. “They bless off and say, ‘you’re good to go’. Once we finish the event, we send them the results and they validate it.”



When the Brigade originally put out the announcement, nearly 400 people signed up for the event.



“The support was great,” Ruiz said. “The only other foreign award that most people can get is the German Gaffney, but it’s not held as frequently. This gives service members a better opportunity to be able to wear a foreign award.”



A few service members shared their reason for participating.



Sgt. First Class Dontavian Harrison, a drill sergeant for the Army Public Affairs Center Student Company ended up competing alongside, and being passed by, a few of his own trainees.



“Sometimes, leading by example is pushing them and letting them have that morale at the end,” Harrison said. “They get to say, ‘Drill Sergeant, I beat you!’.”



Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Jannick, 41st Intelligence Squadron, has experience with foreign badge challenges.



“I’ve done the German Armed Forced Proficiency Test, this seemed like another good opportunity to push myself,” Jannick said. “This was a good way to realize my potential.”



1st Lt. Julia Lounes from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade said it was inspiring to see so many people participating.



“It means everything to see the morale and the unit out here. On a day of work and to be out there working hard, it’s awesome.”



Whether racing a drill sergeant, chasing a personal best or simply trying to survive the distance, the event proved to be more than just a physical test.



It was a demonstration of the grit required to serve.



For the 140 service members who conquered the challenge, the 18.6-mile march was a mission accomplished ... and they can recall the experience every time they wear their service dress.