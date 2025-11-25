CENTCOM Degrades ISIS in Syria Your browser does not support the audio element.

November 12, 2025 Release Number 20251112-01 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces advised, assisted, and enabled more than 22 operations against ISIS with partners in Syria over the past month, diminishing the terrorist group’s ability to conduct local operations and export violence around the world. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) conducted the operations in coordination with Syrian partners from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6, resulting in five ISIS members killed and 19 captured. “Our success in countering the ISIS threat in Syria is a notable achievement,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “We will continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria while working with the Global Coalition Against ISIS to ensure the gains made against the group in Iraq and Syria are lasting and ISIS is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to other countries.” Earlier this week, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that Syria joined the Global Coalition Against ISIS as its 90th member. Since the territorial defeat of ISIS in 2019, the U.S.-led Coalition has focused on stabilizing and redeveloping areas formally controlled by ISIS. Cooper, during a United Nations conference in September, encouraged Coalition members to redouble their efforts in denying ISIS the opportunity to rise again by expediting the return of detainees and displaced persons in northeast Syria to their home countries. The United States is also advocating for nations to support the responsible and secure detention of ISIS detainees in northeast Syria, as well as their repatriation for appropriate judicial handling in their countries of origin. At their peak in 2019, displaced persons camps at al-Hol and al-Roj housed 70,000 people. Today, the number has fallen below 30,000. Repatriation reduces opportunity for extremist influence, especially among vulnerable women and children. “Repatriating vulnerable populations before they are radicalized is not just compassion—it is a decisive blow against ISIS’s ability to ever regenerate,” said Cooper. “The United States will continue supporting the Coalition and all nations committed to bringing their citizens home.”