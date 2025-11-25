Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. – On Nov. 1, representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and United States convened the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) - Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting hosted in Bahrain. The meeting was attended by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom; and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command. DWG members welcomed the United Kingdom’s accession to C-SIPA as advancing collective security efforts, noting that the UK’s expertise and long-standing commitment to regional and global stability significantly reinforce the strategic objectives of the Agreement. Participants reiterated their commitment to treat any external aggression against the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of any of the parties as a matter of grave concern under Article II of the agreement. They also expressed the importance of working together against hostile actors and malign activities that threaten regional security and international stability. The discussions underscored C-SIPA’s role as a distinguished platform for advancing collective security and regional deterrence.