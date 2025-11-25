Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting

    TAMPA, Fla. – On Nov. 1, representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom, and United States convened the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) - Defence Working Group (DWG) annual meeting hosted in Bahrain. The meeting was attended by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom; and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command. DWG members welcomed the United Kingdom’s accession to C-SIPA as advancing collective security efforts, noting that the UK’s expertise and long-standing commitment to regional and global stability significantly reinforce the strategic objectives of the Agreement.  Participants reiterated their commitment to treat any external aggression against the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of any of the parties as a matter of grave concern under Article II of the agreement. They also expressed the importance of working together against hostile actors and malign activities that threaten regional security and international stability. The discussions underscored C-SIPA’s role as a distinguished platform for advancing collective security and regional deterrence.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 09:53
    Story ID: 552456
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain, UK, U.S. Hold Annual Defence Working Group Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download