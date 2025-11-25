RTC Recruits Celebrate Thanksgiving with Local Organizations Your browser does not support the audio element.

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Local civic organizations once again extended their hospitality this Thanksgiving as more than 800 Navy recruits spent the holiday with community hosts through Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) annual Adopt-A-Sailor program on Nov. 27, 2025.



The program, a long-standing tradition at RTC, gives recruits who are near the end of training a rare day off base and an opportunity to experience the warmth, generosity, and support of neighboring communities during the holiday season.



“The Adopt-A-Sailor program reflects the strong bond between RTC and our surrounding communities,” said Capt. Ken Froberg, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command. “Year after year, volunteers open their doors and their hearts, and that gesture makes a lasting impact for our future Sailors.”



In all, 18 organizations partnered with RTC to host recruits this year, continuing a tradition that brings together volunteers, local leaders, and families committed to showing support for those who have chosen to serve. Recruits spent the day sharing meals, making phone calls home, relaxing away from the training environment, and enjoying a few hours of normalcy in the midst of their demanding schedule.



The chance to spend Thanksgiving off-base offers recruits a meaningful break from the rigors of boot camp and the emotional challenge of being separated from loved ones.



“For many of these young men and women, this is their first holiday away from home,” said Froberg. “The compassion shown by our local neighbors is a great reminder of why we serve. Our community makes all the difference.”



Among the participating organizations, several have hosted recruits for more than a decade, mobilizing entire communities to welcome them with food, entertainment, conversation, and encouragement. Others joined more recently, eager to support the Navy’s newest Sailors.



“After 26 years participating in Adopt-A-Sailor, this program means the world to us,” said Greg Padovani of American Legion Post 208. “Our veterans and their families know what it feels like to be away from home on the holidays, especially while serving. The entire community gets involved—from the American Legion and VFW to local schools, churches, and businesses—to give these recruits a day that reminds them they’re appreciated and supported.”



For many of the organizations, months of preparation go into making the day memorable—raising funds, coordinating volunteers, planning meals, and arranging transportation. Despite the work, volunteers consistently describe the experience as one of the most meaningful events of their year.



“It is an honor to host them,” said Brenda Lee of American Legion Post 888. “We want every recruit to know they’re supported and that no matter where life takes them, they always have a home with us. When we adopt, we truly adopt—and we hope they leave knowing they are not just the country’s Sailors, but ours as well.”



The Adopt-A-Sailor program fosters a deeper connection between RTC and the surrounding communities. Volunteers not only provide recruits with a holiday reprieve but also gain a firsthand appreciation for the young men and women beginning their journey in the Navy.



The organizations participating in this year’s Adopt-A-Sailor program include:



American Legion Post 208, Arlington Heights; American Legion Post 690, Palatine; American Legion Post 888, Howard H. Rhode chapter, Northlake; American Legion Posts 525 and VFW Post 1337, Mount Prospect; AMVETS Post 66, Wheeling; Christian Fellowship of Lindenhurst, Lindenhurst; Elmhurst American Legion, Elmhurst; Franklin Park Post 974, Franklin Park; Gurnee Community Church, Gurnee; Knights of Columbus/St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin; Lake County Building & Construction Trades Council, Highland Park, McHenry Moose Lodge 691, McHenry; New Life Lutheran Church, Lake Zurich; Nunda Masonic Lodge, Crystal Lake; Polish Legion of American Vets, McHenry; Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waukegan; VFW Post 2868, Brookfield; Villa Park Post 2801, Villa Park; and Wauconda Moose Lodge 1969, Wauconda.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit [www.navy.mil/local/rtc](http://www.navy.mil/local/rtc).