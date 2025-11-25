Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    251122-A-JU979-1807

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson Soldiers salute during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Thank you for your service

    The University of South Caroling saluted the service of military members at Fort Jackson and throughout the Palmetto State during a football game against Coastal Carolina, Nov. 22.

    The 282nd Army Band played with the school’s musicians, while a color guard from Medical Activity — Fort Jackson presented the colors during a half-time celebration that featured Soldiers holding giant American flags, fireworks and a salute from a rifle squad.

    Seeing the support from the school, “really means a lot to me because I have family in the military,” said Pvt. Evan Hill as he prepared to enter the field for the halftime show. “I really like seeing the military supported.”
    For one musician with the 282nd, the event was a way to get the Army out in the public eye.

    This is a great way for “people to see what we do,” said Sgt. Cary Anderson, a drummer with the band.

    South Carolina would go on to beat Coastal Carolina, 51-7.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
