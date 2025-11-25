Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson Soldiers salute during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson Soldiers salute during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the kickoff the University of South Carolina's salute to service football game held Nov. 22 against Coastal Carolina University. see less | View Image Page

Thank you for your service Your browser does not support the audio element.

The University of South Caroling saluted the service of military members at Fort Jackson and throughout the Palmetto State during a football game against Coastal Carolina, Nov. 22.



The 282nd Army Band played with the school’s musicians, while a color guard from Medical Activity — Fort Jackson presented the colors during a half-time celebration that featured Soldiers holding giant American flags, fireworks and a salute from a rifle squad.



Seeing the support from the school, “really means a lot to me because I have family in the military,” said Pvt. Evan Hill as he prepared to enter the field for the halftime show. “I really like seeing the military supported.”

For one musician with the 282nd, the event was a way to get the Army out in the public eye.



This is a great way for “people to see what we do,” said Sgt. Cary Anderson, a drummer with the band.



South Carolina would go on to beat Coastal Carolina, 51-7.