Gratitude in Uniform: Troops in the Caribbean Share Thanksgiving Spirit

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Service members, families, and civilians gathered at the installation community club for the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Luncheon, sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, Nov. 25.



As part of U.S. Army Thanksgiving traditions, senior leaders served Thanksgiving meals to the workforce to promote a sense of family.



“We are deeply grateful to our service members, civilians, friends, families, and the local community of Puerto Rico for their support every day. During this season of gratitude, we also honor those who cannot be with their families—the brave American patriots of our Armed Forces whose dedication makes our way of life possible,” said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer.



Kevin F. Rosado, a staff operations and training specialist with the 166th Regional Support Group, emphasized that the lunch helps sustain the resilience of service members.



“Maintaining cohesion during festive times like Thanksgiving helps service members—especially those far from family—form bonds and friendships, both within their own branch and among others, thereby strengthening unity and support across the military community,” said Rosado, who also performs military duty as a human resources officer at the 393rd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion.



1st Sgt. Alex Figueroa, the first sergeant at the U.S. Marine Corps Detachment, Littoral Distribution Company A, 6th Distribution Support Battalion, noted that the event boosted morale and fostered unit cohesion among Marines.



“This event is important because it allows Marines to be seen and heard by other service members. It connects the community with them and strengthens our sense of unity. In the military, each member becomes like family, and making the most of these moments is essential for the times when we can’t be together,” said Figueroa.



Sgt. Estefanie Burgos Sánchez, a human resources specialist with the Puerto Rico National Guard, shared an encouraging message for currently deployed service members.



“I want to tell you that we support you and honor you greatly. For some, deployments away from home are an opportunity, while for others not so much. However, I encourage you to keep an open mind and hold your head high. In the long run, these missions benefit all of us—not just those who are mobilized, but the entire Army as a whole. We are here to support you,” said Burgos.



By celebrating Thanksgiving together, Fort Buchanan and the U.S. Army reinforce the idea that service members are a family who support one another, especially during holidays when they are separated from their biological families.



For more information about special events at Fort Buchanan, visit Fort Buchanan’s official Facebook page.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.