For the third consecutive year, a NATO Multinational Battlegroup stationed in Poland expanded from a battalion to brigade-sized formation during exercise in Bemowo Piskie Training Area.

Photo By Sgt. Eric Allen | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-4 CAV coordinate with Polish contractors during rail...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eric Allen | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-4 CAV coordinate with Polish contractors during rail movement operations in Orzysz, Poland, Nov. 15, 2025. The two groups discussed offload procedures and other considerations related to the movement of vehicles arriving by rail in support of Operation Saber Stampede and the FLF Expansion. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. ((U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen) see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland – Soldiers of the NATO’s Multinational Division North East (MND-NE) Headquarters in close cooperation with U.S. Army 1st Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division successfully concluded exercise Amber Desire 25 from 14 to 22 November 2025, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in the Northeastern part of Poland. During the exercise, for the third consecutive year, a NATO Multinational Battlegroup stationed in Poland expanded from a battalion to brigade-sized formation.

To reinforce the battlegroup U.S. forces rapidly deployed over 500 soldiers and nearly 300 pieces of armored military equipment across Poland. U.S. M1 Abrams, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and tracked support platforms all moved to include sustainment assets to the Bemowo Piskie Training Area. The battlegroup demonstrated the ability to reposition and integrate substantial forces and combat power into the area of operation.

Large-scale joint training exercises of this nature ensure continued interoperability between the U.S. and NATO allied forces. They demonstrate how the United States, as a framework nation, can rapidly integrate into the NATO Battlegroup and expand it to a brigade-sized element. It meets one of the requirements of the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid.

During the exercise the MND-NE Tactical Command Post was visited by the U.S. Army V Corps Deputy Commander British Army MGEN Charles Grist, NATO Multinational Corps Northeast Danish Army MGEN Brian Nissen, U.S. 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commander French Army BGEN Lionel Meny, Czech 7th Mechanised Brigade Commander BGEN Zdeněk Mikula, Polish 1st Artillery Brigade Commander BGEN Robert Matysek and U.S. Army 1st Armoured Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Matthew Kelley. Over the visit Multinational Division North East Commander, Polish MGEN Jarosław Górowski and his guests discussed collective training and exercises and future operations.

Joint exercises develop improved cohesion and cooperation between all the forces and continues to mark important milestones for NATO’s efforts to strengthen the defensive posture in the Eastern Flank of the Alliance. Multinational exercises prove that significant combat power can be brought to bear quickly and effectively from the U.S. and other NATO nations.

NATO exercises are defensive, transparent and proportionate, and conducted in full respect of international obligations. NATO is a defensive Alliance, committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the prevention of conflicts. NATO is always ready and willing to defend every inch of Allied territory if necessary.

Text: LTC Dariusz Guzenda, Maj. Clarissa E. Phalen

Photos: U.S. 100th MPAD, MNCNE PA, MND-NE STRATCOM