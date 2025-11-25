US-ROKAF conduct combined fire training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Russell, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Russell, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, explains the 1410 drill to a Republic of Korea Air Force firefighter at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. A 1410 drill is a hose deployment drill used across Air Force fire departments to practice getting water on a target quickly while the fire truck is still in motion, emphasizing communication, speed and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted a two-day combined training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 20-21, 2025.

More than 20 members of the ROK Air Force fire department participated in the joint training, working alongside their U.S. Air Force counterparts to strengthen interoperability, enhance emergency response skills and reinforce strategic partnerships.

“As guests in our host nation, we must build partnerships that prepare us for anything, peace or conflict,” said Master Sgt. Christian Arvelo, 51st CES deputy fire chief. “Integrated training makes both our teams stronger and opens doors to more opportunities for everyone involved.”

Over the two days, U.S. and ROKAF firefighters participated in several events including an equipment display, mission brief, fire station tour, joint physical training, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot rescue exercise, and a 1410 hose deployment drill. The training improved familiarity between the forces and strengthened coordination during contingency operations.

A highlight of the training was a joint rescue scenario involving a simulated trapped pilot in an F-16. The U.S. and ROKAF firefighters worked together to clear an access path for the rescue team, place a ladder, and safely extract the simulated pilot from the cockpit.

“We incorporated their team so they could experience what it’s like to work alongside our rescue crews and perform a pilot egress,” explained Arvelo. “We walked them through each step so they can take that training and those skills back to the ROKAF Fire Academy, so everyone can be better prepared for real-world emergencies.”

On the second day, U.S. firefighters demonstrated a physical training circuit that showcased the physical demands of fire protection. The event included hose carries, a dummy drag, ladder raises and climbs, and a Keiser sled strike. After observing the demonstrations, ROKAF firefighters completed the course themselves, building camaraderie and mutual respect.

The event concluded with a 1410 drill, a hose-deployment drill used across Air Force fire departments to practice getting water on a target quickly while the fire truck is still in motion. The drill emphasized communication, speed, and teamwork.

“Training together builds the foundation we rely on during real emergencies,” said Tech. Sgt. Corey Watkins, 51st CES noncommissioned officer in charge of dispatch. “We have multiple mutual-aid agreements with nearby departments, so if something were to happen—whether it's at Osan or in Pyeongtaek—we would backfill for each other and fight the fire side by side. Working together ensures that when we’re on scene, we’re not hesitating or miscommunicating because every minute saves a life.”

Throughout the two-day training, both fire departments enhanced their ability to respond jointly to emergencies, advancing a shared priority of safeguarding Osan Air Base.

“This training started as a simple conversation about how we could do better for our teams, and a year later we’ve built a lasting partnership that prepares us for whatever may come,” stated Arvelo. “It's been truly phenomenal to build these relationships with our partners from another country and ultimately come together to accomplish the same mission.”