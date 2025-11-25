Patrol Squadron FOUR SEVEN Announces Senior Sailor of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – Aviation Warfare Operator 1st Class Marcangelo Lizza, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR SEVEN (VP-47) out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, was selected as VP-47's Senior Sailor of the Year, fiscal year 2025, November 27, 2025.



Lizza has been serving the U.S. Navy for 13 years, 3 months, and 15 days as of November 21, 2025. Additionally, AWO1 is attending Liberty University.



“Part of leadership is striking a balance. You ultimately have to know the people you lead,” Lizza said. “The only things I did was my job. I was the best LPO I could be, I was there for the guys when I could have been, when I needed to be, and I was who they needed me to be because I care”.



When Lizza first joined the Navy, a guy that he looked up to taught him skills and traits he’s never let go of. Those traits have allowed him to find success anywhere he’s gone in the Navy.



Lizza is proud of being an instructor, “The proudest moment is when people have issues and they talk to me about it…especially if I don’t know the answer.”



This is Lizza’s first time winning Sailor of the Year.



VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10).