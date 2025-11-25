Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | Marines with the General Support Maintenance Platoon, Intermediate Repair Company, 3d...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | Marines with the General Support Maintenance Platoon, Intermediate Repair Company, 3d Maintenance Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct work on an Amphibious Combat Vehicle wheel end assembly at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. Marines with the GSM Platoon, in concert with 3d Maint. Bn’s Manufacturing Platoon, has been building their ACV secondary repairable capabilities beyond the traditional scope of an intermediate-level repair facility, out-pacing Marine Corps Logistics Command to support the overall readiness of III Marine Expeditionary Force’s ACV units. see less | View Image Page

3rd Maintenance Battalion Enhances Critical Component Repair Capability to Increase ACV Readiness in Okinawa

Marines and contractors with 3d Maintenance Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, have established yet another example of Marine Corps ingenuity and adaptability, this time in the repair and maintenance of the new Amphibious Combat Vehicles.



3d Maint. Bn’s General Support Maintenance Platoon, in concert with its Manufacturing Platoon, has been building their ACV secondary repairable (SECREP) capabilities beyond the traditional scope of an intermediate-level repair facility. Traditionally, SECREP repair procedures are provided and validated from the equipment’s respective program office and Marine Corps Logistics Command, but such a process presents unique challenges to 3d MLG and the Assault Amphibious community as a whole.



“We’re operating on the other side of the world from the distributors, and parts acquisition is more difficult when forward-deployed,” said Sgt. Aidan Scott, platoon sergeant of the GSM Platoon. “Some of the special tools required for various repairs don’t exist in the Marine Corps or they aren’t being fully supplied yet, but the ACVs are here and operational in Okinawa.”



The ACV capability joined III Marine Expeditionary Force in June of 2024, an upgrade to the legacy Assault Amphibious Vehicle which had been utilized by the Marine Corps since 1972 until its decommissioning on Sept. 26 of this year. While the ACVs have been operating in Okinawa since January 2025 with 4th Marine Regiment’s open water movements, 3d Maint. Bn. recognized the challenge and possible effects that sustainment of the platform without intermediate repair equipment presented.



“Since June of this year, we’ve been going through all the ACV technical manuals to see what we don’t have and begin work to see how we can accommodate the repairs ourselves,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Sitka, officer-in-charge of the GSM Platoon. “Without SECREPs for the ACVs, there’s a significant impact to the mission; we can’t and won’t let that be the case.”



Working closely with the Advanced Amphibious Assault Program Manager and III MEF ACV field service representatives, the GSM Platoon thoroughly reviews ACV work packages and technical manuals to determine which capabilities are currently in place to feasibly conduct SECREP repair. The platoon then looks at which required components are not on-hand and begin work on their fabrication or finding supplemental tools that could accomplish the listed requirements. Components that have been machined by the Manufacturing Platoon or supplemental procedures then go through a validation and verification process, ensuring they are able to be conducted within the same parameters the technical manuals specify.



To date, nine critical components have been repaired at the intermediate maintenance level within III MEF, including ACV propeller shafts, hydraulic motor elements, and the wheel end assembly, which is one of the most in-demand ACV items for repair across the force.



“We haven’t gotten to a point yet where we need to request a tool or couldn’t figure out a way to do a repair within specifications,” said Scott. “If Marines can fix any aspect of the ACVs in-house without sending away for specific tools or parts, it drastically reduces the repair time and better serves the operations of those units.”



In addition to the time-saving element of figuring out ways to manufacture special tools or conduct repairs at the local level, the expected monetary costs of repairs are also impacted. To date, upwards of $75,000 combined cost savings has occurred.



The work the Marines of 3d Maint. Bn. are conducting not only benefits those ACV units and operators of III MEF, but their ingenuity and attentiveness is tracked by the PM-AAA as well as overall Marine Corps Logistics Command, ensuring the improvisational successes and lessons of the GSM Platoon are not kept in a vacuum.



“Being in the first island chain, we don’t have the luxury to wait for someone to figure these things out for us,” said Sitka. “‘Can we do it; what clarifications do the TMs need; and can we stick to the repair requirements with what we currently have?’ That’s the gameplan. That’s the job though; we need to support ACVs as they are a service defining capability.”



3d Marine Logistics Group provides responsive combat logistics support to III MEF and other Marine forces, and to joint, combined, and federal agencies as directed, through expeditionary means, forward basing, and global sourcing in order to sustain supported units during exercises and contingencies.