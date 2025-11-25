Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours Sept. 11 to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event. The 2.975-mile run/1.34-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post. The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building. Nearly every participant also did the stair climb. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Fort McCoy remembers Patriot Day 2025 with third 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb event, Part 1

Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held all across the United States.



