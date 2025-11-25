Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert, left, a combat photographer with III...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert, left, a combat photographer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an interview with Jesselyn Cox, a military success coach at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Asia at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2025. The interview was to discuss and inform U.S. service members of the importance of college education and the benefits of tuition assistance. Calvert is a native of Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera) see less | View Image Page

Education | A Weapon for Change

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – Education is a powerful weapon that can change the world, and Marines who take pride in being the most lethal fighting force become even more formidable when they utilize their resources and plan for the future. Fortunately, the Marine Corps offers a program that fosters Marines’ pursuit of personal and professional development.



Tuition Assistance empowers Marines by providing opportunities to pursue higher education at little to no personal cost.



“If there was only one thing I could tell a Marine about tuition assistance, it's that you have $4,500 a year, and if you don’t use it, you lose it,” said Jesselyn Cox, a military success coach with the University of Maryland Global Campus Asia. "I’m passionate about Marines using TA because it’s there for them.”



TA, available to all active-duty service members, allows Marines to pursue higher education with minimal financial burden. It covers 100% of tuition costs at accredited schools, providing 250 dollars per credit hour up to 4,500 a year. Marines can use TA to pay for associate’s, bachelor's, master's degrees, and some certificate programs.



“One of the best things a Marine can do for themselves is to go to school and have it paid for by the Marine Corps,” said Cox. “The Marine Corps gives you the best tools to succeed. It is literally free money, and once you get the degree, it’s always there for you.”



To be eligible for TA, a Marine must complete the professional military education for their rank and attend a briefing at the Marine Corps Community Services education center before submitting their application for TA and enrolling at an accredited school. Once enrolled, a Marine must maintain a “C” average or better to continue using TA. Junior Marines also earn Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System points for completing classes, which can enhance their competitiveness for promotion.



“I learned about tuition assistance through the education center’s briefs and started using TA when I was a lance corporal,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Connor McBride, an instructor at the III Expeditionary Operations Training Group. “I encourage all my junior Marines to take advantage of tuition assistance as soon as possible.”



In addition to holding weekly TA briefs, the MCCS education center offers numerous resources to assist Marines throughout their educational journey. While some degrees require in-person classes, many options can be earned fully online. Education center personnel are subject matter experts who provide lists of accredited schools that accept TA. Program coordinators and military success coaches are also available to answer questions and assist Marines with applying for TA, choosing a school, and selecting a degree path.



“When a Marine uses tuition assistance, they not only gain the Marine Corps experience, but they also earn a degree without taking out loans,” said Cox. “They’ve set themselves up for success.”