Flintlock 26 MPE Concludes, Advancing Multinational Coordination

Budapest, Hungary – Special operations and law enforcement planners representing more than 20 allied and partner nations came together for Exercise Flintlock 2026’s mid-planning event, Nov. 22, 2025.



The multinational gathering advanced operational planning for U.S. Africa Command's premier special operations exercise, scheduled to commence in Côte d'Ivoire and Libya this April. Planners developed unified strategies and objectives for a realistic, cross-border scenario against increasingly sophisticated terrorist networks.



Hosted by the Hungarian Defence Force, the event underscored the critical role of allied and partner force leadership, information sharing, and unified action in the global fight against terrorism.



“Unity defines strength and dedication to international security and supporting stability in Africa,” stated Lieutenant General Ferenc Kajári, Hungarian Defence Forces Deputy Chief of Defence. “Through focused training on information sharing procedures, civil-military relations, and adherence to the rule of law, Flintlock strengthens regional security and deepens the interoperability of partner nations to meet emerging challenges amplified by terrorism, organized crime and asymmetric threats.”



Flintlock builds interoperability through implementing the military planning process at the operational level down to tactical training on small unit tactics, marksmanship, civil-military relations, legal frameworks and information sharing. By coordinating across languages and locations throughout the year, from initial planning through execution, participating forces develop mutual understanding and tactical proficiency essential to succeed in today’s environment.



"An exercise of this scale and scope demonstrates the power of international cooperation and our collective commitment to supporting African security," said U.S. Army Major Patrick Temperato, lead Flintlock planner. "When nations unite behind a common purpose, we amplify our capabilities to address complex security challenges while strengthening partnerships essential to lasting stability."

