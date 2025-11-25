Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – The 366th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony in which Col. Michael C. Alfaro relinquished command to Col. David R. Gunter, Nov. 4, 2025.

    Gunter assumed command of more than 4,000 Airmen and is responsible for the wing’s fleet of F-15E and F-15SG Strike Eagles, as well as the 428th Fighter Squadron, a Republic of Singapore Air Force unit that operates the F-15SG aircraft.

    The 366th Fighter Wing consists of 18 squadrons and provides combat-ready Airmen and aircraft capable of deploying worldwide. Gunfighters support joint and coalition operations across the globe in alignment with National Defense Strategy objectives.

    Gunter has served in four operational assignments and five deployments in support of Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, INHERENT RESOLVE, SPARTAN SHIELD, Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula, Rough Rider, Midnight Hammer, and Dynamic Eagle. Prior to his arrival at Mountain Home AFB, he served as the Deputy Commander for the historic 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, the Red Tails, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Alfaro will be serving in the A5 Plans and Programs section at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., as his next assignment.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:10
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    366th Fighter Wing; Mountain Home AFB; Change of Command

