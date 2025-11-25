Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. service members, civilians, contractors and veterans gather with community...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. service members, civilians, contractors and veterans gather with community leaders to watch the 250th Marine Corps birthday message during the ceremony hosted Nov. 21 by Blount Island Command at Deerwood Castle in Jacksonville, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Service Endures: Blount Island Command Marks Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday Your browser does not support the audio element.

Blount Island Command celebrated the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday Nov. 21 during a ball at Deerwood Castle in Jacksonville. The event brought together service members, civilians, contractors and veterans with community leaders to honor the Corps’ legacy and its mission on Blount Island in northeast Florida, where service endures through continuity.



Reflective speeches followed the birthday cake-cutting, an annual tradition that presents the first piece of cake to a guest of honor, the second to the oldest Marine present, who then passes it to the youngest, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge.



Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, opened the evening’s remarks. A Marine who earned his commission after six years of enlisted service, Merles spoke about legacy, unity and professionalism, celebrating the Marine Corps’ ongoing mission excellence and the people driving its pivotal role in contingency operations.



Guest of honor James “Hammer” Hartsell, a retired Marine Corps major general who serves as the executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, recognized the sacrifices and achievements of Marines throughout history. Hartsell, who also began his career as an enlisted Marine, emphasized the Corps’ enduring impact.



Among the more than 300 people in attendance, tables were filled with active and retired service members in their earned uniforms, ribbons and medals, seated alongside family members, as well as civilians whose daily work on the island blends military discipline with technical expertise.



That mix of commitment and experience reflected the Corps’ broader global mission — one that relies not only on combat-ready supplies and equipment, but on the dedication and resilience of the Blount Island workforce and the veteran community in Jacksonville.