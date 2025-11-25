Photo By Melissa Buckley | The first place winning card of the 2024 Cards to the Community contest displayed in...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | The first place winning card of the 2024 Cards to the Community contest displayed in Fort Leonard Wood’s joint Services park. This year’s tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Dec. 5 in Joint Services Park, located on the corner of Constitution and North Dakota avenues. see less | View Image Page

Fort Leonard Wood to host tree lighting ceremony

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s Joint Services Park is about to get brighter — a tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Dec. 5 in the park, located on the corner of Constitution and North Dakota avenues.

“This will be a great way to kick off the holiday season on Fort Leonard Wood and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the activities and the tree lighting,” said Nia Dickinson, marketing manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

The event is scheduled to feature live music, a holiday train ride, hot chocolate, sweet treats, crafts, contests and games and the announcement of the Cards to the Community competition winners.

In addition, Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services officials are coordinating with the North Pole for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive via one of Fort Leonard Wood’s firefighting vehicles. The jolly duo will be invited to help with the tree lighting and are expected to stay for photos.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together during the holiday season and a nice event to enjoy with your families”, said Eli Wilson, DFMWR Community Activities manager.

The event is free to attend and, according to Wilson, there will be food for purchase.

To register for the Cards to the Community contest, visit MWR’s website. Participation is free and registration is open until Dec. 4.