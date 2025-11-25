Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, removed the Obelisk signifying the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, removed the Obelisk signifying the Soo Locks 50th anniversary located in Brady Park, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on November 4, 2025. When the Obelisk was constructed, it was placed on an Indigenous burial site, related to multiple tribes including the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. see less | View Image Page

Corps of Engineers removes Obelisk at Brady Park in agreement with Tribal Nations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, removed the Obelisk signifying the Soo Locks 50th anniversary located in Brady Park, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on November 4, 2025.



When the Obelisk was constructed, it was placed on an Indigenous burial site, related to multiple tribes including the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.



“In June of 1820, during treaty negotiations at Sault Ste. Marie, our grandfather, Crane Clan Chief of the Great Lakes, Shingabowaasin, made it clear to the United States that our ancient burial ground, Wudjiwong, must be protected,” Bay Mills Ojibwe History Department said. “He insisted that its protection be written into the treaty, recognizing even then—205 years ago—that this land held the remains and the spirit of our people since time immemorial. His words have guided us for seven generations.”



“For decades, we have sought to have the obelisk removed from this sacred place. Today, we feel a deep sense of fulfillment and gratitude to finally be able to witness this moment. In honoring the work that our grandfather, Shingabowaasin, began so long ago, we carry forward his vision and commitment.

Now, we can once again stand upon this ground as our ancestors did before us—without obstruction—knowing that their resting place has been respected. Finally achieving what was promised: the recognition and protection of this ancient burial ground.



This was a historic day of healing, restoration, and fulfillment,” the history department said.



The removal of the Obelisk was conducted in accordance with a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) developed in consultation with federally recognized Tribes, Michigan State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service.



“The Obelisk’s placement on our ancestors’ burial grounds was a painful reminder of a time when Tribal voices were ignored,” said Austin Lowes, Chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. “Its removal is an important step toward healing and shows respect for our people, our culture, and our sacred sites. We appreciate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ partnership in making this right."





In acknowledgment of the cultural and historical significance of this location, and in consultation with federally recognized Tribes who continue to utilize the location within Brady Park for cultural and religious practices, the Corps of Engineers removed the Obelisk.



“This action reflects our commitment to respectful stewardship of cultural resources on Corps of Engineers land and our ongoing relationship with federally recognized Tribes,” said Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff, commander of the Corps of Engineers, Detroit District. “While we cannot change the past, removal of the Obelisk allows Tribal members to utilize this important site without impediment into the future.



The Obelisk will not be relocated. An interpretive exhibit on the obelisk will be created and placed in the Soo Locks Park or visitor center in the future.



The Corps of Engineers remains committed to fostering meaningful government-to-government relationships with federally recognized Tribes and to ensuring future projects are developed in consultation with federally recognized Tribes and stakeholders.



The Detroit District, established in 1841, encompasses 3,150 miles of shoreline and 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie. In addition, the district boundaries cover projects and regulatory oversight throughout the state of Michigan and portions of Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.