11th Airborne Division Conducts Groundbreaking UAS Experimentation in Alaska

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska - The 11th Airborne Division recently conducted a groundbreaking electromagnetic warfare (EW) and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) training event at the Joint Pacific Alaskan Range Complex (JPARC) near Fort Greely, Alaska, integrating EW Soldiers from across the DIV alongside UAS and C-UAS vendors to experiment with technologies in Alaska’s arctic environment.



The training event, conducted in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), provided Soldiers with a unique opportunity to integrate EW systems with cutting-edge C-UAS technologies, refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and practice their ability to detect and counter enemy UAS threats in a contested electromagnetic spectrum (EMS).



“This [training] was a rare opportunity for our EW teams to work together and see firsthand how UAS systems operate in extreme cold weather,” said 1st Lieutenant Gunnar Moffitt, an EW Platoon Leader, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division. “We were able to detect Radio Frequency (RF) signatures, locate UAS command-and-control links, and assess how our systems perform in freezing temperatures and deep snow. This type of training is critical for preparing our Soldiers to operate in the invisible battlefield of Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).”



Key highlights focused on detecting and analyzing the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) signatures of various UAS platforms, including their command-and-control links. Soldiers used their organic EW systems to identify and locate enemy UAS operators and assess the effectiveness of their equipment in Arctic conditions.



“EW has been overlooked for the past 20 years, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has shown us how critical it is for LSCO,” said Staff Sgt. Clayton Wall, an EW Platoon Sergeant. “EW plays a huge role in modern warfare, and it’s exciting to be on the cutting edge of this technology. We’re not just training; we’re shaping the future of the Army and ensuring we’re ready to win the next war.”



The JPARC experiences extreme cold weather conditions, with temperatures routinely below freezing and receiving significant snowfall, providing a realistic environment for testing the durability and effectiveness of EW, C-UAS and UAS systems. Soldiers observed impacts to system battery life due to cold temperatures, gaining valuable insight into how these systems perform in Arctic environments.



“This [equipment] gave us the ability to see the invisible battlefield,” said Wall. “By analyzing our systems, we can understand enemy capabilities. This information allows us to advise brigade commanders and gain a tactical advantage in LSCO.”



Soldiers were also able to verify the visibility of UAS signatures within the EMS and assess the effectiveness of their systems in detecting and countering threats. Data collected during the training will inform future improvements to EW and C-UAS capabilities, ensuring the Army remains prepared to contest the air littoral, the airspace between the surface of the Earth and 10,000 feet above ground level.



“Electromagnetic warfare is the future of the Army,” said 1LT Moffitt. “It’s a field where we can have a real impact, and this training showed us how we can use new equipment to shape the battlefield and make a difference in LSCO.”



This event with EW and C-UAS systems is part of a broader experimentation effort by the 11th Airborne Division to address critical capability gaps identified in the Army’s Arctic Strategy, “Regaining Arctic Dominance.” The division’s work in Alaska highlights the importance of EW in modern warfare and the division’s role in ensuring readiness and survivability in extreme environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2025 Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:35 Story ID: 552365 Location: ALASKA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts Groundbreaking UAS Experimentation in Alaska, by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.