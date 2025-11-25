HRC Pilots Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program for Officers

Photo By Erin Sherwood | The U.S. Army Human Resources Command piloted The Company Grade Retention and...... read more read more Photo By Erin Sherwood | The U.S. Army Human Resources Command piloted The Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program (CGRIP), a new program for company grade officers in certain military occupational specialties that provides stabilization at certain duty stations. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The U.S. Army Human Resources Command piloted a new program for company grade officers in certain branches who were interested in increased predictability and stabilization at specific duty stations.

The Company Grade Retention and Incentive Program (CGRIP) offered Year Group 2022 first lieutenants in the armor, engineer, field artillery, and infantry branches stationed at 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas; 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas; 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York and Fort Polk, Louisiana; 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a guaranteed return assignment to the same division upon completion of the captains career course.

“Many junior officers are at a point in their Army career where they are contemplating whether the Army lifestyle works for them and their families. If you are getting married, starting a family, etc., it’s often a time where stabilizing at one assignment for a few more years can help with those dynamics,” said Col. Donald Fagnan, director of HRC’s Military Personnel and Readiness Directorate (MPRD).

To ensure readiness was maintained across the force, MPRD personnel managing the pilot conducted extensive research on unit requirements. “We started the pilot program with five divisions state-side, and collaborated with the readiness division looking at requirements, authorizations, unit types at the installation, etc.,” Said Fagnan.

HRC’s goal is to empower commanders and provide a tool to offer incentives to their high performing officers. “The pilot was designed to be a commander’s program, allowing the individual units to determine selection criteria for who was offered and ultimately selected” Said Fagnan. “We did this to provide discretion for the command, and it allowed us to gain feedback on interest in the program.”

1st Lt. Devon Dolan, a rifle platoon leader assigned to Charlie Company, 2-14th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, is among the first cohort of participants. He believes it offers some great advantages for an officer’s personal and professional life.

“I think CGRIP is beneficial for both the unit and the individual, as it provides more continuity over a longer period rather than just being in a unit for a couple years and leaving,” he said. “When I return to Drum from the captain’s career course, I think I will have an advantage due to being at Fort Drum previously and knowing the systems, people and area. If you are looking to stabilize somewhere, I believe it’s a great program to participate in.”

1st Lt. Kyle Bennett, an executive officer assigned to Charlie Company, 2-87th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, heard about the CGRIP program through his company commander. Participating in CGRIP has allowed Bennett and his family to be better prepared for the future.

“CGRIP helped address the issue of not knowing where I would end up as a captain after the captains career course,” he said. “Knowing I am coming back to 10th Mountain at Fort Drum helps me plan out my career path a lot easier and provides family stability.” Officers participating in the program must agree to serve a two-year active-duty service obligation (ADSO).

Based on the success of the FY25 CGRIP pilot, MPRD intends to expand the program in FY26 to Year Group 2023 officers across most Regular Army, Army Competitive Category branches for assignments within twelve numbered divisions, both state-side and overseas.