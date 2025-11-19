Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy holds furlough meal for community Nov. 5

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, with the assistance of the garrison Religious Support Office team, and volunteers from Resource Management Office, cooked and served 50 free hot meals consisting of stewed chicken, steamed broccoli, rice and dessert to Fort McCoy furloughed civilian personnel and their families Nov. 5 from the RSO building.

    The event ran from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with personnel showing up with their families as early as 4 p.m.

    All were given the option to pick-up their meal, eat in the RSO Fellowship Hall, or have their meals delivered to their workplace or home.

    Many families opted to eat-in with meal organizers.

    The meals that were delivered were done so by Garrison Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCoy to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department offices at the DES headquarters as well as the Main Gate.

    “That was immediately followed up with a call to Col. Baez expressing gratitude,” McCall said.

    On the way out the RSO gave grocery bags of dry good items to all attendees in addition to their meals.

    In the informal after-action review, Baez and the RSO team agreed to doing the event again if the shutdown continued.

    (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.)

