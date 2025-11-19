Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Fort McCoy Trunk or Treat event...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Fort McCoy Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). Following were the winning “trunks” in the event: — 1st place: Child & Youth Services (DFMWR) — 2nd place: Equal Opportunity, Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento — 3rd place: DFMWR Nonappropriated Funds Human Resources Pirate Ship — 4th place: Wicked Witch of the West (a.k.a. Amy Kirkman) — 5th place: 88th Alice in Wonderland — Fan favorite: Dustin Wiggins Karaoke DFMWR officials said, “Your participation made this event a frightfully good time for the entire Fort McCoy community! We couldn’t have done it without you! Thanks for making it a spooktacular success!" (Photo by Liz Faber/Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds 2025 Trunk or Treat event for installation community Your browser does not support the audio element.

PHOTO STORY BY LIZ FABER

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation



Fort McCoy community members participated in the 2025 Fort McCoy Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Following were the winning “trunks” in the event:



— 1st place: Child & Youth Services (DFMWR)



— 2nd place: Equal Opportunity, Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento



— 3rd place: DFMWR Nonappropriated Funds Human Resources Pirate Ship



— 4th place: Wicked Witch of the West (a.k.a. Amy Kirkman)



— 5th place: 88th Alice in Wonderland



— Fan favorite: Dustin Wiggins Karaoke



DFMWR officials said, “Your participation made this event a frightfully good time for the entire Fort McCoy community! We couldn’t have done it without you! Thanks for making it a spooktacular success!"



