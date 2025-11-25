COMNAVSURFLANT Hosts Junior Oﬃcer Training Symposium at Mayport Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 20, 2025) – Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) hosted a Junior Oﬃcer Training Symposium at Aﬂoat Training Group Mayport, Nov. 20.



The symposium brought together junior Surface Warfare Oﬃcers (SWOs) for a day of focused learning, mentorship, and networking.



"This symposium is designed to support the development of our warﬁghters," said Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. "It's a crucial opportunity to have our junior SWOs step away from their warship's daily routine, reﬂect on experiences, and share stories of both challenges and successes. These connections will serve them throughout their careers."



The event featured presentations from senior SWOs and senior enlisted surface leaders who provided information on division oﬃcer expectations, tactical and administrative program updates, and current initiatives within the surface ﬂeet.



The keynote speaker was Rear Adm. James Aiken, U.S. Navy (Retired), a career SWO with command experience at sea aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and as Commander, Destroyer Squadron 60/Task Force 65. As a ﬂag oﬃcer, Rear Adm. Aiken served as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet.



Rear Adm. Aiken led an interactive panel discussion with the junior SWOs. Through an open Q&A format, the panel explored key aspects of leadership, oﬀering insights into becoming a successful division oﬃcer while addressing real-world challenges and sharing valuable success stories.



“You learn a lot when you listen to people from diﬀerent ships talk about their ship culture,” said Ensign Morgan Sheehy, a junior oﬃcer on USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). “It’s helpful seeing the similarities and diﬀerences and hear about the challenges and successes that people experience when it comes to leadership.”



Additional speakers included COMNAVSURFLANT Force Master Chief Lonsdale and representatives from OPNAV N96, who discussed the future direction of the Surface Force. Detailers also provided insights into career progression, highlighting the importance of qualiﬁcations and shore duty opportunities.



“The symposium overall has been amazing to be able to hear diﬀerent perspectives from master chiefs and then all the way up to admirals,” said Ensign Anna Freyman, a junior oﬃcer on USS Cleveland (LCS 31). “They’re really giving a lot of insight on how to shape and build the junior oﬃcers of our ﬂeet.”



These periodic symposia provide a platform for junior oﬃcers to share experiences, discuss key topics aﬀecting the surface force, and interact with both peers and senior leaders. The events contribute to the ongoing professional development of junior oﬃcers, preparing them to eﬀectively train, lead, and operate as SWOs.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic is responsible for manning, training, and equipping assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable and combat-ready force to support U.S. national interests. The SURFLANT force consists of more than 70 warships and 34 shore commands.



For more information about SURFLANT, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT or www.surflant.usff.navy.mil.