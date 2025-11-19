Beneath the hard hats of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – The faint grumble of heavy machinery can be heard across the base as the sun ascends from behind the distant mountains. Sparks scatter throughout the structure site, accompanied by the smell of cut metals and diesel fuel. Airmen from various trades are already putting in work – resealing gaps in runways, repurposing environmental lights, and ensuring our pilots are set for emergency landings.



Long before the rumble of the 389th T-bolts or the roar of the 391st Tigers – Mountain Home AFB’s fighter squadrons – generators start-up, tool boxes unclamp, and Airmen of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron step into a day that rarely ends when the sun goes down.



The 366th Civil Engineer Squadron keeps the Gunfighter mission alive, hitting nearly every priority; they ensure the jets land safely, the people have quality living conditions, and the wing stays innovative – turning dirt into treasure.



“CE keeps the base running in so many ways,” said Master Sgt. Donald C. Dewilde, operations superintendent for the wing’s civil engineer squadron. “Our personnel are on call 24/7, every day of the year, to support all base infrastructure – securing safe drinking water, ensuring the lights are on, and keeping facilities heated in the winter and cool in the summer.”



From rooftops to runways, the squadron's work touches every corner of the installation, and directly affects every single person who enters the gates.



The electrical and power production teams maintain runway lighting, and aircraft arresting systems that make safe landings possible. Pavement and heavy construction equipment operators, known as the “Dirt Boyz,” clear foreign object debris, repair pavement cracks and remove snow to keep the airfield mission ready year-round.



Their work bops quietly in the shadows: consistent, unseen, but vital. It's a field where priority lies in being a problem preventer before being a problem solver.



“Most of CE’s mission isn’t thought about until the heat stops working,” Dewilde said. “I like to say success is silence. We put a stop to problems before anyone ever notices, and one must learn to take pride in that.” He added that the team performs constant preventative maintenance to avoid massive failures.



That quiet reliability is what launches the wing’s power-projection to new heights.



This summer, the CE team completed a major project at the base Child Development Center after identifying a failing cooling system.



“Our team replaced four chiller units,” said Dewilde. “The Dirt Boyz built a larger pad to house them, the structures crew fabricated 88 feet of new ductwork, and the HVAC crew installed the units: often after hours to avoid disrupting CDC operations.”



The project reflects this squadron's greatest strength: teamwork. The squadron has a multitude of shops, and the diverse skillsets each group brings is a critical asset to the effectiveness of the 366th Fighter Wing.



“If nothing goes wrong, that means CE did everything right,” Dewilde said. “We deal with complex repairs and projects that require multiple crafts’ expertise. Every function brings value, and it’s the effort of the entire team that allows us to get the job done.”



As the sun descends behind the mountains silhouetted against the Idaho skies, their work doesn't end. The 366th Civil Engineer Squadron doesn’t chase the spotlight; they build it, wire it, and keep it shining. These are the Airmen who build, power and maintain the foundation of airpower.