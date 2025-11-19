COMNAVSURFLANT Hosts Commander’s Summit at Naval Station Mayport Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla (Nov. 19, 2025) – Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) hosted a commander’s summit for COMNAVSURFLANT warship senior leadership and their spouses at Afloat Training Group Mayport located at Naval Station Mayport, Nov.18-19.



More than 50 commands were represented at the summit, which served as a key touchpoint to discuss naval surface force personnel, materiel, and training.



“Our mission is clear: build cohesive teams and sustain combat-ready warships that are ready on arrival to fight and win,” said Rear Adm. Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “This summit provides an invaluable opportunity to bring together the leaders who are delivering that readiness every day. When we align priorities and focus on the fundamentals--people, materiel, and training--we ensure our warships and crews are prepared to meet any challenge at sea.”



Multiple sessions were held that featured senior officers providing fleet updates and discussions on surface warfare readiness and operational effectiveness.



Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, U.S. Central Command, served as the keynote speaker. Adm. Cooper said the last few years had been more dynamic for the Surface Force. He encouraged leaders to adapt quickly to maintain warfighting readiness.



Throughout the two-day event, leaders discussed updates on personnel, materiel, and training, and received a brief from PERS-41, which manages surface warfare officer assignments and career development.



Panel discussions and breakout sessions allowed commanders to network, share lessons learned, and collaborate on warfighting capability and operational lethality, all of which ultimately support the readiness of the Navy’s surface fleet.



Concurrent with the summit were multiple discussion panels for the spouses of senior waterfront leaders, covering a range of family-related topics, including program updates on the Navy’s Household Goods process, the ombudsman program, and guidance on Sailor-family reintegration following a combat deployment.



This summit was the second iteration of 2025, following the previous event held at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this spring.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic is responsible for manning, training, and equipping assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable and combat-ready force to support U.S. national interests. The SURFLANT force consists of more than 70 warships and 34 shore commands.



For more information about SURFLANT, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT or www.surflant.usff.navy.mil.