Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | The 2026 class of Honorary Commanders pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, after the Honorary Commander Graduation and Induction ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025. The class of 2026 will spend the next year participating in hands-on opportunities with different squadrons at the 17th TRW to gain a better understanding of how Goodfellow operates from the lowest to the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

Honorary Commanders Class of 2025 Graduation and Class of 2026 Induction

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Tex. – The Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association celebrated the graduation of the 2025 class of Honorary Commanders and the induction of the 2026 class at the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 7.



The Honorary Commanders spent the last year participating in hands-on opportunities to see how the base runs from the lowest to the highest level. Immersions included visits to the 17th Training Group, the 17th Mission Support Group, the 17th Medical Group, Wing Staff Agencies, and various other base events. Throughout their time in the program, the Honorary Commanders compete in a point-based system graded on participation and engagement to be the best well-rounded ambassador possible. The graduate with the most participation and community engagement at the end of the program receives the “Distinguished Graduate” award along with all the valuable knowledge they gained along the way. Kelli Hanna, local school counselor, won this year’s DG award.



“We’re bringing the leaders of this town together to come on base, learn a little bit more about what we do and push them back out in the community to help us educate folks on the Air Education Training Command and the Air Force,” stated Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander. “We send them through all facets of Goodfellow and other programs to help them better understand the Department of Defense and what we do every single day.”



Graduates from the program go on to join the Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association where they will continue to serve in their communities as ambassadors for the 17th TRW and speak, share and relay information on an educated level from the base to the communities.



Congratulations to Our Graduates:

Emily Almaguer

Jeremy Bartz

Mark Clark

Kamryn Cummings

Thomas Daniel

Jennifer Denson

Wanda Green

Stephanie Hamby

Kelli Hanna

Taylor Harrison

James Cooper Hogg

Morgan Janca

Pete Madrid

Andrea Markee

Sandra Mohr

Shannon Schwartz

Shane Taiclet



And Welcome to Our Inductees:

Ceci Hernandez

Michael Kainbach

Devin Koehler

Orlando Lara

Susan Mertz

Asher Rogers

Gregory Rowe

Yolanda Sanchez

Tiffany Sheppard

Todd Smith

Tom Thompson

Riley Woodruff

Taylor Yawnts

Executive Officios:

Karin Kuykendall

Kathy Keane

Cheryl de Cordova

Lori Wilson