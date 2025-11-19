Honorary Commanders Class of 2025 Graduation and Class of 2026 Induction

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Tex. – The Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association celebrated the graduation of the 2025 class of Honorary Commanders and the induction of the 2026 class at the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 7.
The Honorary Commanders spent the last year participating in hands-on opportunities to see how the base runs from the lowest to the highest level. Immersions included visits to the 17th Training Group, the 17th Mission Support Group, the 17th Medical Group, Wing Staff Agencies, and various other base events. Throughout their time in the program, the Honorary Commanders compete in a point-based system graded on participation and engagement to be the best well-rounded ambassador possible. The graduate with the most participation and community engagement at the end of the program receives the “Distinguished Graduate” award along with all the valuable knowledge they gained along the way. Kelli Hanna, local school counselor, won this year’s DG award.
“We’re bringing the leaders of this town together to come on base, learn a little bit more about what we do and push them back out in the community to help us educate folks on the Air Education Training Command and the Air Force,” stated Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander. “We send them through all facets of Goodfellow and other programs to help them better understand the Department of Defense and what we do every single day.”
Graduates from the program go on to join the Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association where they will continue to serve in their communities as ambassadors for the 17th TRW and speak, share and relay information on an educated level from the base to the communities.
Congratulations to Our Graduates:
Emily Almaguer
Jeremy Bartz
Mark Clark
Kamryn Cummings
Thomas Daniel
Jennifer Denson
Wanda Green
Stephanie Hamby
Kelli Hanna
Taylor Harrison
James Cooper Hogg
Morgan Janca
Pete Madrid
Andrea Markee
Sandra Mohr
Shannon Schwartz
Shane Taiclet
And Welcome to Our Inductees:
Ceci Hernandez
Michael Kainbach
Devin Koehler
Orlando Lara
Susan Mertz
Asher Rogers
Gregory Rowe
Yolanda Sanchez
Tiffany Sheppard
Todd Smith
Tom Thompson
Riley Woodruff
Taylor Yawnts
Executive Officios:
Karin Kuykendall
Kathy Keane
Cheryl de Cordova
Lori Wilson
