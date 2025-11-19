Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders Class of 2025 Graduation and Class of 2026 Induction

    The 2026 class of Honorary Commanders pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Norton

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Tex. – The Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association celebrated the graduation of the 2025 class of Honorary Commanders and the induction of the 2026 class at the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 7.

    The Honorary Commanders spent the last year participating in hands-on opportunities to see how the base runs from the lowest to the highest level. Immersions included visits to the 17th Training Group, the 17th Mission Support Group, the 17th Medical Group, Wing Staff Agencies, and various other base events. Throughout their time in the program, the Honorary Commanders compete in a point-based system graded on participation and engagement to be the best well-rounded ambassador possible. The graduate with the most participation and community engagement at the end of the program receives the “Distinguished Graduate” award along with all the valuable knowledge they gained along the way. Kelli Hanna, local school counselor, won this year’s DG award.

    “We’re bringing the leaders of this town together to come on base, learn a little bit more about what we do and push them back out in the community to help us educate folks on the Air Education Training Command and the Air Force,” stated Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander. “We send them through all facets of Goodfellow and other programs to help them better understand the Department of Defense and what we do every single day.”

    Graduates from the program go on to join the Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association where they will continue to serve in their communities as ambassadors for the 17th TRW and speak, share and relay information on an educated level from the base to the communities.

    Congratulations to Our Graduates:
    Emily Almaguer
    Jeremy Bartz
    Mark Clark
    Kamryn Cummings
    Thomas Daniel
    Jennifer Denson
    Wanda Green
    Stephanie Hamby
    Kelli Hanna
    Taylor Harrison
    James Cooper Hogg
    Morgan Janca
    Pete Madrid
    Andrea Markee
    Sandra Mohr
    Shannon Schwartz
    Shane Taiclet

    And Welcome to Our Inductees:
    Ceci Hernandez
    Michael Kainbach
    Devin Koehler
    Orlando Lara
    Susan Mertz
    Asher Rogers
    Gregory Rowe
    Yolanda Sanchez
    Tiffany Sheppard
    Todd Smith
    Tom Thompson
    Riley Woodruff
    Taylor Yawnts
    Executive Officios:
    Karin Kuykendall
    Kathy Keane
    Cheryl de Cordova
    Lori Wilson

