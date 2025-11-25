Access Code: Code 1102.7 Awards Division Your browser does not support the audio element.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Awards Division (Code 1102.7) plays a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating the exemplary contributions of its employees. This small but mighty team of five individuals dedicates itself to acknowledging the hard work and achievements of individuals within the shipyard, enhancing morale and fostering a culture of excellence.

“Our mission is to ensure that our workforce feels valued and motivated,” explains Code 1102.7’s Supervisory Administrative Management Specialist Awards Brian McPherson. “Recognition is not just about awards; it’s about acknowledging the efforts that drive our shipyard's success every day.”

The Awards Division oversees a variety of awards programs, including Civilian Service Meritorious Awards, Civilian Service Commendation Awards, Civilian Service Achievement Awards, Quality Step Increase Awards, C.O.R.E. Awards, time in service awards, time-off awards, cash awards and qualification awards. With numerous categories ranging from innovation and teamwork to safety and leadership, the awards team works to ensure the contribution is acknowledged.

“The ultimate goal is to get that vessel delivered back to the fleet on time,” said McPherson. “I really feel the various awards boost morale to make sure that happens.”

The enthusiasm these team members have for their work is infectious. They believe that recognizing those who excel at NNSY enhances overall morale, making work feel less like a job and more like a family affair.

Code 1102.7 processes approximately 40 Civilian Service Meritorious Awards, 50 Civilian Service Commendation Awards, 50 Civilian Service Achievement Awards, 2,200 time in service awards, 2,600 cash awards, 110 Quality Step Increase Awards, 100 qualification awards, 1,100 time off awards, and over 2,000 C.O.R.E. Store Awards in a year’s time frame.

The C.O.R.E. Store is where awardees can literally wear their accolades. From t-shirts to polo shirts, ball caps to jackets, to a variety of other items, the C.O.R.E. Store merchandise is a way for employees to proudly display their recognition. “I think it's a great incentive for people to strive to do even more than what's asked of them,” said Production Resources Department (Code 900) Production Resource Manager (Code 900R) and C.O.R.E. Award recipient Robin Stevens. “It's the thing that helps you take responsibility for the job you do and a way of showing that you're appreciated.”

Code 1102.7 Supply Technician Rhonda Griffin added, “One of the main reasons I enjoy my job as much as I do is seeing the C.O.R.E. Award recipients come into the C.O.R.E. Store for the first time. They're so excited. They say, ‘This is my first time earning a C.O.R.E. Award, so I am interested in seeing everything you have here.’ They take a little longer because it's their first time; therefore, we try to keep everything on display, but seeing the look on their faces when they pick out something they like, well, that’s something to be proud of being part of the C.O.R.E. Store.”

The C.O.R.E. Store has two locations C.O.R.E. Award recipients can go to pick out the merchandise they would like. The main branch is in Bldg. 15, Room 105 and the second location is inside the Controlled Industrial Area (CIA) Bldg. 163 Personnel Office. The C.O.R.E. Stores hours are: for Bldg. 15 (Room 105), Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m.; and for Bldg. 163 Personnel Office, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. To view the C.O.R.E. Store catalog, go to https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA\_NSY\_NORFOLK/Lists/Information/DispForm.aspx?ID=1&e=X3XFu6.

“Due to the limited space available at CIA Bldg. 163 location, we are unable to keep on hand all sizes and color options for each product, as we do at the main C.O.R.E. Store,” said McPherson. “However, if someone wants a size or color, and the CIA Bldg. 163 C.O.R.E. Store does not have it on hand, we can usually have it transferred from the main C.O.R.E. Store within the same day or the very next day. This courtesy makes the Bldg. 163 C.O.R.E. Store a convenient option for those who work on the waterfront.”

Processing awards isn’t the only thing they do. “For each First-Line Supervisor (1LS) training, we tell the attendees what their options are to award their people, but also we show the attendees how to fill the forms out and how to submit all award types properly,” said Code 1102.7’s Administrative Management Specialist Briana Darden. “This ensures first-time quality and timely processing of the award.”

During the class, Code 1102.7 also takes an in-depth look at the NNSY Incentive Award Program Instruction, to make the attendees aware of all rules, restrictions, limits, departmental yearly allocations, and explain how the award process is continued to Fleet Human Resources Office (FLTHRO), Department of the Navy Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR) and Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS).

“We also ensure all the tables and chairs needed for each blood drive that NNSY hosts are set up and in place for the blood drive personnel can get right to work and not have to worry about finding chairs and tables to do their processing with,” said Griffin.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Code 1102.7 Awards Division is more than just an administrative unit; it is a vital part of the shipyard's ecosystem that propels motivation, unity, and recognition of excellence. As they continue to celebrate individual and collective achievements, they help to foster a strong bond between NNSY and its employees, and helping build a culture of dedication that is essential for the shipyard's continued success. For the Awards Division, recognizing the contributions of America’s Shipyard workforce is not just a program—they're honoring the heart and soul of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, its people.