New Yuma Test Center section, MOTRACS demos capabilities

Earlier this fall, senior leadership from Yuma Proving Ground and the Yuma Test Center (YTC) attended a comprehensive demonstration showcasing the expanded capabilities of YTC’s newest operational section, the Mobile Operations, Transport, Recovery, and Crane Support (MOTRACS). The event highlighted MOTRACS’ ability to integrate advanced heavy-lift equipment, specialized transport systems, and recovery operations into a cohesive support framework.



Jaysen Lockett the Combined Maintenance Branch Chief, explained, “By observing the team in action, leadership gained valuable insight into how MOTRACS enhances mission readiness, improves logistical efficiency, and provides critical support for complex testing environments. This demonstration underscored the section’s role as a vital asset in strengthening YTC’s operational capacity and ensuring the successful execution of demanding test missions under diverse conditions.”



The Motorpool, operated by MOTRACS, represents the consolidation of the Mobile Crane Section, TRAX, and Phoenix Management Inc. It is responsible for executing heavy-duty operations, including the transport and delivery of generators, conex boxes, blast shields, bomb-proof structures, weapon systems, and other specialized equipment. The team is equipped to perform complex heavy-lift transport and recovery missions under all conditions, ensuring reliable support for critical operations.



During the demonstration in late September the MOTRACS section showed two tractors and trailers loaded with a T80 and T55 which were on their way to be delivered to support training.



The MOTRACS Team showed leadership their capabilities by demonstrating the complete setup of a standard downrange gun position from the ground up. Utilizing the crane, they installed blast shields, bomb-proof structures, and an office container. The team also introduced modified trailers and flat racks specifically engineered to transport multiple generators simultaneously, highlighting their efficiency and technical innovation.



“If a faraway observation point needs three generators, then that’s a long trip. That’s three trips to get out there. That takes a long time. Now, we can just load it on one truck and just take one trip and drop it off,” explained Toney Brooks.



Brooks says the new section will provide efficiency to setting up gun positions and observations points and “reduce the logistic footprint at remote site locations.”