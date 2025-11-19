SkillBridge fellow use program as steppingstone for career advancement

Courtesy Photo | Army Master Sgt. Errica Watkins, a Department of Defense SkillBridge program fellow,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Master Sgt. Errica Watkins, a Department of Defense SkillBridge program fellow, for the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas North reviews the secured fuels material safety notification. Watkins, a first-time participant selected for the program, completed her fellowship at DLA Energy from August to October 2025. see less | View Image Page

Army Master Sgt. Errica Watkins participated in the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge Program with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Americas North. Watkins, a first-time fellow, was assigned to DLA Energy Americas North Region from August to October 2025.



Watkins’ prior military experience as a petroleum supply specialist prepared her for the SkillBridge program with DLA Energy. “Managing and distributing fuel, along with other leadership responsibilities, prepared me with the detail-oriented skills needed for my role as a quality assurance representative (QAR) trainee,” she said.



The DOD SkillBridge Program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships or internships during the last 180 days of their military service. The program connects transitioning service members with industry partners for real-world job experience.



According to Jason Karras, policy coordinator for the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, promoting the SkillBridge program could attract more interest and encourage other Defense Logistics Agency organizations to utilize its benefits. Karras said the program is valuable for recruiting and retaining skilled workers, offering up to six months of on-the-job training that includes opportunities to interview prospective employees.



Mark Mizrahi, chief of the Quality Policy and Training Division at the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, views the Defense Department's SkillBridge program as more than a transition tool, calling it a strategic human capital pipeline. Mizrahi said that for highly specialized roles such as quality assurance specialist, where petroleum quality and technical expertise are essential and hard to find, SkillBridge provides a way to identify, train, and recruit transitioning military professionals who already bring a strong foundation to the workplace. He added that it also allows DLA Energy to evaluate real-world performance and align talent with mission-critical needs, helping to fill persistent workforce gaps.



Watkins learned about the SkillBridge program through her lead and mentor, DLA Energy Americas North Quality Manager Brian Reed. “Reed introduced me to the program and helped me understand how it aligned with my career goals of becoming a full-time QAR for DLA Energy. Karras helped me with the approval process and made me realize how the program was the next step in my career,” she said.



“My inspiration for the SkillBridge program came naturally because it offered hands-on experience and mentorship, which motivated me to apply. Having already gained exposure to the work of a QAR, I felt the program offered the perfect pathway to becoming a fully qualified QAR by allowing me to learn from experienced professionals and build on my existing foundation,” Watkins said.



“Through the SkillBridge program, I gained practical experience in quality assurance processes, compliance requirements and fuel facility operations. I learned how to balance military structure with civilian workplace expectations which broadened my professional perspective. It also showed me how closely military discipline, attention to detail and accountability align with quality assurance standards,” Watkins added.



Watkins highlighted the SkillBridge program's effectiveness in preparing her for a civilian career. “The program has been more than a transitional opportunity,” Watkins said. “It turned my years of military and fuel experience into a civilian career path.” Upon leaving the military, she plans to pursue a career in quality assurance, leveraging her leadership background, technical knowledge, and hands-on training gained through the program.



Watkins also said, she enjoyed the mentorship and collaboration the most. “Working alongside experienced QARs allowed me to ask questions, gain real-time feedback, and build professional relationships that will carry over into my civilian career.”



Watkins emphasized how working with DLA Energy Americas North as a SkillBridge program fellow aligns with supporting the warfighters’ global mission. “As a QAR, my work ensures that every product and process meets the highest standards of safety, reliability and performance by verifying compliance with technical and specification requirements and holding contractors accountable to contractual obligations,” Watkins said. “Doing this helps guarantee that the warfighters receive the fuel on time and on specifications to sustain global operations.”



Reed praised Watkins’ performance. He said, "Watkins brought a strong operational mindset to her SkillBridge rotation, quickly immersing herself in the day-to-day responsibilities of a QAR.” Reed added, “Her commitment to acquiring Commodity Skill Level training and understanding the technical demands of petroleum quality assurance made her a standout candidate.” He concluded that “She’s building the right foundation to be competitive in one of the most specialized roles we have, and her performance reflects the kind of talent we can cultivate through this program.”



Karras said Watkins' professionalism was evident from their first interview. "Upon starting with us, it was evident that we selected a highly motivated and extremely talented individual," Karras said. He added that Watkins' exceptional work ethic and skills led to high praise from across DLA Energy, with other sections eager to have her join them after retirement. Karras concluded, "She set the standard remarkably high for future SkillBridge participants, and we hope she continues her post military journey with DLA Energy Americas North."