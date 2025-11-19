FRCSW Manufacturing Team Success

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC)...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) top aircraft repair facility on the west coast, specializing in the support of Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their associated systems. Through partnership with industry and other government agencies, FRCSW, based at Naval Air Station North Island, repairs and overhauls aviation systems. One of the main parts of command operations is the manufacturing team. This team fabricates, repairs, and reverse-engineers critical aircraft components, tools, and fixtures to support Navy and Marine Corps aircraft maintenance, especially for legacy systems with limited commercial support. On 14 October 2025 FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera and Executive Officer, CAPT Shannon Thompson, presented Challenge Coins to four very deserving teammates. Ms. Dawn Santos, delivered outstanding administrative support to the manufacturing shop, enhancing efficiency, reducing delays, and directly contributing to improved fleet readiness through her initiative, accuracy, and professionalism. Mr. Ernesto Adame, a machinist by trade, delivered high-precision components under tight deadlines, demonstrating exceptional skill and reliability that enhanced shop output in support of naval aviation readiness. Mr. Bernie Reyes exemplified excellence as a heat treat specialist, ensuring precise, high-quality treatments that enhanced aircraft safety and performance. Finally, Mr. Adam Gesin, a planner & estimator at the command, delivered precise work packages, streamlining production, and enhancing coordination across the shops. Together this team has gone above and beyond in their efforts to ensure the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps have the tools they need to bring lethality to all American foes. FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness! see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) top aircraft repair facility on the west coast, specializing in the support of Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their associated systems. Through partnership with industry and other government agencies, FRCSW, based at Naval Air Station North Island, repairs and overhauls aviation systems. One of the main parts of command operations is the manufacturing team. This team fabricates, repairs, and reverse-engineers critical aircraft components, tools, and fixtures to support Navy and Marine Corps aircraft maintenance, especially for legacy systems with limited commercial support.



On 14 October 2025 FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera and Executive Officer, CAPT Shannon Thompson, presented Challenge Coins to four very deserving teammates.



Ms. Dawn Santos, delivered outstanding administrative support to the manufacturing shop, enhancing efficiency, reducing delays, and directly contributing to improved fleet readiness through her initiative, accuracy, and professionalism. Mr. Ernesto Adame, a machinist by trade, delivered high-precision components under tight deadlines, demonstrating exceptional skill and reliability that enhanced shop output in support of naval aviation readiness. Mr. Bernie Reyes exemplified excellence as a heat treat specialist, ensuring precise, high-quality treatments that enhanced aircraft safety and performance. Finally, Mr. Adam Gesin, a planner & estimator at the command, delivered precise work packages, streamlining production, and enhancing coordination across the shops.



Together this team has gone above and beyond in their efforts to ensure the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps have the tools they need to bring lethality to all American foes.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!