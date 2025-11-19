Mental Health awareness stigma carved up at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Carving out a niche in time… Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Carving out a niche in time… Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Mental Health Directorate recently hosted a pumpkin decorating contest in conjunction with Halloween to help dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health. The event was open to all to bring their creativity to help carve away at the misapprehension which still lingers in seeking psychological health care which can directly reinforce mental readiness as a priority for all service members (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Mental Health Directorate hosted a pumpkin decorating contest in conjunction with Halloween to help dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.



The Mental Health event was open to all to bring their creativity to help carve away at the misapprehension which still lingers in seeking psychological health care which can directly reinforce mental readiness as a priority for all service members.



All hands were invited to decorate pumpkins for a contest, with winners selected by patient vote. Organizers said the contest’s approachable nature helped break down barriers and stigmas often associated with seeking assistance.



“Mental Health staff value creating a welcoming environment to encourage service members to seek mental health care when needed. Psychological health is important as a normal, routine part of life, and we appreciate the opportunity to reduce barriers to care and invite service members to reach out for support,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ann M. Hummel, Director of Mental Health~~.~~



A display of the Sailor-created pumpkins served as more than festive décor. The event included information and handouts detailing mental health resources, contacts, and educational materials available to service members and their families, pairing the contest’s visual appeal with practical, life-saving information. Mental Health staff – primarily hospital corpsman with behavioral health specialty training- noted that the approachable nature of the pumpkin contest helped break down potential barriers often associated with seeking psychological assistance, such as derogatory comments, perceived personal weakness and social/work related bias.



Active-duty staff from the MH Directorate felt the event underscored that strength in the military extends beyond physical capability and includes the courage to address and manage mental health.



The event itself also aligns with broader Defense Health Agency and Navy Medicine initiatives prioritizing service member mental health.



Mental Health Department has also updated their Mental Health Office Hours with walk-in time for active-duty service members on Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This hour is designed to offer timely support for any active-duty personnel with mental health questions, consultation, connection to care, resources, and information.



“Mental Health Directorate is available as always for active-duty service members via provider referral or self-referral for a scheduled appointment,” noted Hummel. “The MH Directorate is also available via provider referral for psychiatric medication management for adult active-duty family members.”